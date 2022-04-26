Stillwater Area Public Schools Board District Budget Director John Thein is updating the board of directors about the budget each month until the end of the year when the board will vote to finalize next years’ school budget.
At the board’s meeting on Thursday, April 14, the tables were arranged in a circle with board members no longer spaced apart for social distancing.
Thein presented the general fund expenditures, the program fund expenditures and the updated budget revenue.
“This is a way for the school board and the community to keep track of where our expenditures have to be,” Thein said.
The percentages in the general fund expenditures have decreased by a little more than 2.5%.
“We’re spending less as a percentage than we did at the end of the previous month,” Thein said.
There was an expected rise in the cost of salaries.
“The increase is because of temporary hires through the ESSER funds; benefits are right on target,” Thein said.
Service expenditures are one area of concern, Thein noted.
“The reason for that is because included in there are some of our utility costs, which have shown a significant increase (because of price increases),” he said.
There was a significant decrease in expenditures in technology when compared to last year.
“Because last year, we used (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to purchase a large number of tech supplies and support,” Thein said.
ESSER funds are federal dollars earmarked for schools used for pandemic relief programs.
The increased tech expenditures last year were needed because the district brought on by needs caused by remote and hybrid learning caused by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“This year we’re spending less and looking forward to the time when we receive the support from the tech levy,” Thein said.
Voters passed the district’s first ever tech levy in November 2021. The district will use the levy money to update software and computer infrastructure, hire tech staff and increase security. Those levy funds will be included in next year’s budget cycle.
As for capital outlay in this year’s budget there was a modest increase, Thein said.
The increase is because of construction projects including the expansion of Brookview Elementary School.
There are a few aspects the board should consider when budgeting this year as “Certain things are still up in the air.”
A few of those undetermined aspects are contract negotiations, COVID expenditures and how much the district will receive from ESSER funds, enrollment and inflation.
“Enrollment is always a big issue for us,” Thein said. “Losing 20 or gaining 20 kids in a month is not unusual.”
Twenty students is worth about $200,000 in district funds.
The four major unknowns hanging when it comes to budgeting are: transportation, substitutes, utilities and lawsuits.
The district expenditures are $1.3 million more when compared to spending this time last year, Thein said.
“Last month it was considerably more than that,” he said. “So I’m very happy to see that is happening. That tells me our administrators and others are very conscientious about their expenditures,” Thein said. “I am still concerned about timing and spending, but it’s much better and it does look better this time.”
Thein said he will come back to the board on June 9 for final approval of the budget.
The reason for approving the budget on that day is because all school districts in the state must approve their budgets by June 30.
“I put June 9 to give us one more bite of the apple if we need it,” Thein said. “We will come back during the next few months to review and let you know where we are at.”
