At a special board meeting held April 8, the Stillwater Area Public Schools Board voted unanimously, 7-0, to offer Michael Funk the district’s superintendent position. Funk is currently the superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools.
The board’s decision is contingent on Funk agreeing to a contract, and a thorough background check, according to the district’s website. The board expects to approve a contract in mid-April and if approved, Funk will begin July 1.
After interviewing four finalists at a meeting the night before on April 7, board chair Alison Sherman said there was a clear frontrunner.
“I think all the boxes were checked: Collaborative, leadership, I think he has a good balance, and he knows when to collaborate and when the work needs to get done,” Sherman said.
The four finalists were Funk, Malinda Lansfeldt, Interim Superintendent, Stillwater Area Public Schools, Noel Schmidt, Superintendent, Rock Ridge Public Schools, Virginia, Steve Troen, Director of Teaching and Learning, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196, Rosemount.
Sherman noted that one of the reasons Funk stood out from the other three was his experience working with district budgets. She was also impressed with his 13-year tenure in Albert Lea School District.
“That is not an easy feat to do,” Sherman said.
Board member Katie Hockert agreed that Funk led the pack, noting that Funk has faced controversial issues.
“I was particularly impressed with his experience in navigating some unpopular decisions, and being able to do that with decisiveness,” Hockert said.
Funk is able to align a district’s resources in a way that is best for students.
“It really came across that was the central goal of everything he does,” Hockert said.
SAPS board member Vivian Votava agreed that Funk is the right fit for ISD 834.
“We were looking for a creative visionary in a leader,” Votava said. “I think he matches that. He had a vision for the school district he was in and then he implemented it.”
Votava added that Funk uses curriculum for the benefit of students. He also was actively involved in the Albert Lea community.
“I think that’s really important for our community, to bring the community together, since there has been so much division here,” Votava said. “I also think he has the knowledge and experience of levies, building bonds and working with a population that’s getting more diverse.”
Votava noted the Independent School District 834 is facing a similar situation regarding diversity.
Board member Tina Riehle found Funk to be a humble and a strong leader.
“We need leadership to take us to the next level,” Riehle said. “I like his conversations in standards and teaching history and not judging and blaming, but listening to all perspectives.”
Riehle liked him for involving district families.
“It’s important to know that our families will be listened to, heard and included in decision making,” Riehle said. “And I like his good depth of finance knowledge.”
Board member Pete Kelzenberg said that while interviewing Funk, Kelzenberg would anticipate answers, but “Every single question he surprised me with something unique I hadn’t considered,” Kelzenberg said. “And I’d go, ‘Wow! That was good.’”
Kelzenberg said Funk contains a good balance between collaboration and decisiveness. He also has a good understanding of industry trends and “what it’s going to take for our graduates to get into that when they leave the high school and go on into industry if that’s what they do.”
Board member Anne Porbeni said she was looking for someone “who could actually project hope.”
Funk’s balanced and humble temperament is what helps Funk to give that hope.
“He gives you an opportunity to see beyond what is possible,” Porbeni said.
Board member Bev Petrie noted that Funk has led a district with increasing diversity, and that experience will help him lead SAPS, which is facing the same change.
Petrie added that he understands the inner workings of a school district
“I like that he made the distinction that when you’re trying to help all students, it’s the system and you have to create good systems to make sure you are serving all students in a district,” Petrie said, “but then he made the distinction for each child you have to look at each child and see what each child needs.”
The search
The school board started searching for a superintendent at the beginning of this year. The current superintendent’s contract expires July 1. Lansfeldt was appointed to an interim position after the board signed a separation agreement with SAPS superintendent Denise Pontrelli in July 2020.
In a December 2020 meeting, on a split 4-3 vote, the board agreed to enter into contract negotiations to extend Lansfeldt’s contract by three years, but the interim superintendent declined that offer, and said she was interested in a one-year contract extension. That extension goes until June of 2022. That prior board offered Lansfeldt the contract while new members had been elected, but several members were still serving before the new board members were sworn in to serve.
Of the four board members who voted in favor of entering into negotiations for a 3-year contract, Riehle is the only member still serving.
About Funk
Mike Funk received a B.S. in government from St. John’s University in 1988 and a M.A. in education from the University of St. Thomas in 1994. He earned his doctorate in educational policy and administration in 2004 from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and his M.S. in Strategic Studies at the United States Army War College in July 2011.
Funk taught social studies at Dover- Eyota, served as principal at Pepin High School in Wisconsin, and was Superintendent of BOLD Schools in Olivia, Minnesota before joining Albert Lea Area Schools.
Funk is a member of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, American Association of School Administrators and the National Guard Association of the United States. In 2018, Funk retired from the Minnesota National Guard after 30 years achieving the rank of colonel. During his service he deployed twice overseas: In 2003-04 to Bosnia and in 2007-08 to Kosovo. In 2022, Funk was named Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.
