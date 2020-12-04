The Stillwater Area School Board of Directors agreed to enter into contract negotiations between board chairwoman Sarah Stivland and interim superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt for a permanent post.
The contract for interim Lanfeldt is due to expire June 30, and the 4-3 board vote gives Stivland the authority to negotiate a contract that may last for up to three years.
Board directors Mike Ptacek, Sarah Stivland, Tina Riehle and Liz Weisberg voted in favor while Jennifer Pelletier, Beverly Petrie and Allison Sherman dissented.
The dissenters stated the board should wait until three new board members are sworn in January 2021 before making a decision on the superintendent.
Ptacek, Stivland and Pelletier terms expire at the end of the year and they will be replaced by Katie Hockert, Matt Onken and Annie Porbeni on Jan. 7, 2021. Petrie and Sherman were sworn in the board in November. They replaced Bill Gilles and Tim Brewington.
For more details on this story, see the Friday Dec. 11 print edition of The Gazette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.