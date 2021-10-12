Three Stillwater Area High School students were honored by the College Board National Recognition Program. They are among just 32,000 students from across the country to earn the academic honors.
The following students were recognized for their exceptional academic achievements and outstanding performance on the AP® Exam and in the classroom: Oyinpreye Porbeni - College Board National African American Recognition Program scholar; Oyintare Porbeni - College Board National African American Recognition Program scholar and Ava Roots - College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholar.
