A Stillwater Area High School student was recognized for his outstanding performance in the Fall Session of The Stock Market Game™.
Clayton Kryzer took first place in the High School Division in Minnesota. The SAHS sophomore beat out 2,000 others from across the state.
SAHS students compete as part of Deb Drommerhausen’s marketing class, according to Stillwater Area Public Schools website. Kryzer finished with more than $146,000 in his portfolio
The SMG is a national, interactive learning program for students in grades 4-12, managed locally by Minnesota nonprofit, BestPrep, according to a press release from the company. Students work in teams to invest a virtual $100,000 during a 14-week period, competing with other students for the highest-valued portfolio.
Because SMG uses an online platform, students were able to continue their participation during distance and hybrid learning. Each SMG team has access to online daily portfolio updates on their current holdings, brokerage fees, and team rankings. Students monitor their portfolio throughout the session and determine when to buy, sell, or hold investments.
For the third year, because of support from Schwab Advisor Services and funding from Charles Schwab Foundation, SMG team fees were waived for SAHS
Students and teachers celebrated remotely in a live, virtual Awards Ceremony on Dec. 15 due to a variety of learning models and school closures.
Drommerhausen, Kryzer, and other top ranking teams were recognized with a keynote message by Jay Robinson, Regional Vice President in Advisor Services for Charles Schwab.
The SMG is run nationally by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundation, with the Minnesota chapter of the program managed by BestPrep, a local nonprofit. The program runs each school year with yearlong, fall, spring, and late spring sessions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.