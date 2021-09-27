Stillwater Area High School student Ava Roots, of Woodbury, was selected to serve on the Minnesota Youth Council, representing MN Congressional District 4.
The Minnesota Youth Council is a collaborative of youth leaders that mobilizes their fellow middle and high school peers across the state to create equitable systems through youth led outreach, education and advocacy, according to a press release from Minnesota Alliance With Youth. In 2013, the MN Legislature formally recognized the work of the MYC, passing into law the Minnesota Youth Council Committee Bill, which established MYC as an official legislative committee, creating a system for youth to provide advice and recommendations to the legislature and the governor.
Roots is passionate about the intersection of environmental and racial justice. She serves on Stillwater Changemakers, a student-led organization. Through that group she pursue her passion for creating accessible and meaningful change at the local level to build community and a planet for the future.
