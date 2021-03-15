Stillwater Area High School senior Alex Steil was selected among the top three Journalist of the Year Finalists in the state. Steil is the Editor-in-Chief of the Pony Express and Team Lead for the Kabekonian yearbook.
Journalist of the Year candidates had to create a digital portfolio of their work that reflects their writing skills, multimedia background, leadership, and application of press law and ethics.
