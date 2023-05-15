Saint Therese scholarship recipient

Hannah, recipient of a $2,000 scholarship from a senior living center, and her dad.

 Photo provided by Saint Therese

Saint Therese announced the two recipients of its Youth Volunteer Scholarships, which are awarded annually to recognize youth volunteers who enrich the lives of seniors. Winners this year are Stillwater resident Hannah Hebert and Brooklyn Park native Kayvon Raza. They were recognized at a reception on May 5 at Saint Therese at Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park.

Hebert and Raza will both receive $2,000 educational scholarships. They earned the award by submitting essays that describes how volunteering and working with seniors impacted them. Saint Therese received 26 submissions for the scholarship from 17 high schools in the metro area.

Load comments