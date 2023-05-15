Saint Therese announced the two recipients of its Youth Volunteer Scholarships, which are awarded annually to recognize youth volunteers who enrich the lives of seniors. Winners this year are Stillwater resident Hannah Hebert and Brooklyn Park native Kayvon Raza. They were recognized at a reception on May 5 at Saint Therese at Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park.
Hebert and Raza will both receive $2,000 educational scholarships. They earned the award by submitting essays that describes how volunteering and working with seniors impacted them. Saint Therese received 26 submissions for the scholarship from 17 high schools in the metro area.
Hebert, a senior at Stillwater Area High School, wrote in her essay, “Connection, Impact, and Learning with Seniors,” about how she helped seniors through a club she founded called “Teen Tech Tutors/Adopt a Grandparent.” The club was created to lessen the disconnect between seniors and youths because of the rise of technology use and the separation caused by COVID-19. The program matched assisted living residents with high school students who would lend technology support and provide human interaction. Hebert wrote that, within one week of launching the program, they had 40 residents sign up to be matched with students.
Hebert said after solving a technology issue, the residents were so happy because they realized that they could now strengthen their relationships with their families. The interaction benefited the high school students as well. Hebert said the experience was very gratifying and impacted her to redefine how she wants to live her life through learning from their life experiences.
“While I taught them how to use technology, they taught me the power of love, how wisdom comes with years and the importance of family.”
Hebert added that this experience further ignited her desire to pursue a career in nonprofits, which would allow her to fulfill her purpose in life and help others on a more global scale. “I am grateful for the award and will use this scholarship to attend the University of Minnesota in the fall of 2023, majoring in sociology and minoring in international studies.”
At the reception, Susan Connolly, director of Volunteer Services for Saint Therese, said, “Youth volunteers bring an energy and a fresh perspective wherever they serve. And the intergenerational friendships they create are so valuable, and benefit both the seniors and the youth.”
To be eligible for the Youth Volunteer Scholarship, volunteers had to be in grades nine through 12 during the 2022-23 school year and have completed a minimum of 20 volunteer hours with one or more seniors by the date of the submission. Eligible applicants had to reside in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area (Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, Washington), or the Western Wisconsin counties of Pierce and St. Croix. The scholarship will run again during the 2023-2024 school year. Information can be found at: sainttherese.org/youth-volunteer-scholarship.
