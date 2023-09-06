Tim Schulz, recent Stillwater Area High School graduate and son of Theresa and Mark Schulz of Lake Elmo, received the NDSU Presidential Honor Award at North Dakota State University.

This scholarship award recognizes incoming freshmen who have an unweighted 3.8 to 3.979 high school GPA or who have scored 29 to 31 on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

  

