St. Croix Catholic will host a spring virtual open house at 7 p.m. March 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

During the event, parents and prospective students will hear from multiple voices in the community.

The event will also include a live Q & A, where questions from both parents and students are welcome, according to a press release from the school.

In partnership with parents, the district aims to accompany each child on their journey with Christ, helping them develop into scholars, disciples and servant leaders.

Upon completion of form, registrants will receive a Zoom link via email.

For more information, contact Admissions Coordinator Denise Faust, with questions or to schedule a personal tour at or 651.439.5581 extension 232 or via email at dfaust@stccs.com.

Load comments