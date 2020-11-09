The Partnership Plan’s first virtual fundraiser, “Pony Up for Kids! – Partnering With Today’s Classroom” included four days of online giving from Oct. 23 through Oct. 26.
The giving campaign included a virtual auction that featured customized items created by Stillwater High School Pathways Program students, peer to peer leaderboard competitions, donation matches from local businesses, giveaways, and a very special video highlighting the various programs and grants the organization provides to the students of Stillwater Area Public Schools, according to a press release from the Partnership Plan.
Recent projects include the Star Lab, a Peregrine Falcon Program, Zephyr Theater – performing arts workshops, 3D Design & Make labs, an orchestra hall field trip for all four graders, Da Vinci Fest, and dozens of classroom grants, Rick Robbins, Partnership Plan executive director said in the release.
“On behalf of our Board of Directors, The Partnership Plan wants to thank everyone who supports our mission to provide enhanced and innovative academic experiences for the students of Stillwater Area Public Schools,” Robbins said. “We know 2020 has been difficult for everyone. Now more than ever, we truly appreciate efforts to make the education system where you live, work, and/or play a priority.”
The Partnership Plan benefited from donations from more than 350
donors, 21 annual sponsors, and five area businesses matching donations during the Pony Up for Kids online event.
For more information, visit www.partnershipplan.org
