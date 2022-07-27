Over the previous academic year, The Partnership Plan, the educational fund for the Stillwater Area School District distributed and allocated $217,838 to Stillwater Area Public Schools. Grants were awarded in many ways, including a welcome stipend to all new teachers, Classroom Grants, Big Impact Grants, scholarships; and awards for outstanding teachers and staff.
The Partnership Plan was established in 1989 and is the educational fund for Stillwater Area Public Schools. They are an independent, 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
Last fall, 15 Classroom Grants, worth $27,651, were awarded for unique and innovative learning ideas. The kinds of projects that the grants helped fund included high school students gaining hands-on experience with various trade careers (woodworking, drywall, roofing, tile cutting/installation) while learning the correct way to use hand and power tools; Fun Phonics, designed to strengthen reading skills and confidence for our youngest learners; a project involving GATE students who built underwater robotic prototypes and conducted research with the devices in Lake McKusick.
Over the past year, the Partnership Plan continued their support of the Pathways program at Stillwater Area High School, providing hands-on experience in a variety of areas to leave high school with marketable skills. We collaborated with the Wild River Conservancy to provide a discovery of the St. Croix River field trip for all 4th-grade students. In May, funds were used to help all 5th-graders experience a one-week theatre residency experience before heading on the middle school.
Additionally, a $25,000 grant kick-started a 5-year commitment to address mental health issues in the schools. Those funds covered the cost for initial training for our first-line staff (nurses, counselors) throughout the district and to improve and upgrade the green rooms in all seven of our elementary schools.
Eight exceptional individuals were chosen as Partnership Award recipients in March. Five current teachers, two staff, and one retired educator were each granted $1,000 to be given to the school of their choice within the district. On-going STEM, technology, and literacy programs accounted for another $26,759 of support.
Nearly every child in the district was impacted by one or more grant or program, according to Partnership Plan, during the 2021-2022 school year.
