A student cuts the final notches into the PVC frame of an underwater robotic research device. (Submitted photo)

Over the previous academic year, The Partnership Plan, the educational fund for the Stillwater Area School District distributed and allocated $217,838 to Stillwater Area Public Schools. Grants were awarded in many ways, including a welcome stipend to all new teachers, Classroom Grants, Big Impact Grants, scholarships; and awards for outstanding teachers and staff.

The Partnership Plan was established in 1989 and is the educational fund for Stillwater Area Public Schools. They are an independent, 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

