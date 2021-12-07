Nearly 20 classroom enrichment initiatives totaling $28,685 were funded by The Partnership Plan during its Fall 2021 grant cycle.
The projects included high school students gaining hands-on experiencing with various trade careers (woodworking, drywall, roofing, tile cutting/installation); using fun phonics to strengthen reading skills and confidence for young learners, and students built an underwater robotic prototype and conducted research with the device in Lake McKusick and the St. Croix River is in store for GATE students, according to a press release from The Partnership Plan.
These latest projects will directly impact 4,683 students in Stillwater Area Public Schools during this school year.
For a full list and brief description of all the classroom grants awarded, visit The Partnership Plan website at www.partnershipplan.org/classroomgrant.
In addition to these classroom grants, The Partnership Plan is launching three multi-year initiatives during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the release. The reading recovery program, needed because of COVID-related issues, has already started. Theatrical performance residencies at each elementary school are scheduled for May. And, a mental health curriculum for staff and students kicks off in January with education and training sessions.
The Partnership Plan also sponsors Da Vinci Fest, the science, art, upcycling and film fair that celebrates the academic talents of students in the Stillwater area. This year’s event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 22, 2022 at the Stillwater Area High School, 5701 Stillwater Boulevard N. Oak Park Heights.
