The Partnership Plan appointed of two new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the board are Chris Otto and Kelly Schuna.
Otto is entering her 33rd year working in education, 28 years with Stillwater Area Public Schools. Her career began as a high school marketing teacher, followed by five years of working in corporate sales and management. She then discovered her passion, building into the lives of adolescents as a school counselor. In 2015, she moved into administration as an assistant principal at Stillwater Area High School.
Otto has lived in the St. Croix Valley for most of her life. She and her husband have one son, two daughters, and two granddaughters. She likes to play golf, cards and other games. Building connections and relationships, demonstrating empathy and a positive attitude, and supporting others in their growth as they travel their life’s path is where her heart lies.
When asked why she wanted to join The Partnership Plan’s Board of Directors, Chris said “I have seen the strong and positive impact of Partnership Plan programming on students and staff in Stillwater Area Public Schools over the last three decades. I value and appreciate this work. As a Partnership Plan Board Member, I look forward to contributing to its continuing mission, supporting exceptional learning experiences for students and investing in the educators who facilitate this growth.”
Kelly Schuna is the CEO and Co-Owner of Stillwater’s Hidden Pines Ranch Day Camp. Schuna and her husband have owned Hidden Pines for five years. Prior to this she spent her career in the nonprofit industry at the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the University of Minnesota’s Muscular Dystrophy Center. She has an undergraduate degree in Communication Disorders and a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Early Childhood Ed., both from the U of MN.
When asked why she was excited to join The Partnership Plan Board of Directors, Schuna responded “I’m proud of the strong connections I’ve been able to build with youth in our community through our summer camp, both the campers and our staff. Being involved with (The Partnership Plan) would allow me to positively impact our campers and staff whom I care very deeply about during their time away from camp. Additionally my three children are a part of the Stillwater district. I believe in public education; the diversity, experiences and community it has to offer.”
Suri Kumaran and Rob Bach are stepping down from the board.
The Partnership Plan’s Board of Directors is made up of teachers, administrators, community members and a liaison from the District 834 School Board. The board meets monthly, except for July and December. There are still openings on the board. If you are interested in joining our board of directors, please reach out to Rick Robbins at robbinsr@partnershipplan.org.
The Partnership Plan was established in 1989 and is the educational fund for
Stillwater Area Public Schools. We are an independent, 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
Our mission: The Partnership Plan connects the community and its resources toStillwater Area Public Schools to support exceptional learning experiences for students.
