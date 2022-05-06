Every Stillwater school bus will be equipped with a Tyler Drive smart tablet starting in the next school year.
The Stillwater Area Public Schools board of Directors approved the installation of the Tyler Drive tablets during the board’s April 28 meeting on a 6-1 vote.
One of reasons the tablets are needed is because Stillwater school buses have historically had difficulty maintaining GPS connectivity to the MyStop parent app, Stillwater Director of Technology John Perry said.
Perry added that parents, himself included, have seen those connectivity problems.
“We know that often the app tells us that it can’t tell if our bus is running or what route it’s on,” Perry said.
Currently, GPS is tied to each bus, but with Tyler Drive, the navigation system is tied to the tablet. Having GPS attached to the device allows parents see what happens if a bus route is combined.
If a bus were to break down, with the old system bus operators would have to take that GPS signal and move it to another bus to get it to work.
“This way, with the tablets in each of the buses when the driver gets on, they just log on to whatever route they have,” Drommerhausen said. “The GPS then automatically syncs up with the parent app, and they can see where their bus is.”
SAPS Director of Operations Mark Drommerhausen added that the tablets provide a lot of functions.
“The first is it provides turn-by-turn directions for our bus drivers,” Drommerhausen said. “Currently, our bus drivers at the beginning of the year — or if there’s a sub bus driver or somebody that comes on — they get route sheets.”
While holding up a piece of paper, Drommerhausen said that “they have their (route) sheets as they turn.”
In a video produced by Tyler Drive the company notes the tablets are safer because drivers don’t have to pick up a piece of paper to look at routes.
The video is available to watch online at https://www.tylertech.com/products/tyler-drive
Another function Tyler Drive tablets provide is a way for bus drivers to take attendance.
The tablet allows parents to see when a riders board and exited the buses, and a photo ID of the student will be shown as they hop on.
Board member Tina Riehle, who was the sole dissenting vote, expressed concern about having students show their photos.
She was worried providing that info could lead to more student data tracking. She asked if parents could opt out.
Perry responded that while that hadn’t yet been discussed, he didn’t see an issue with families opting out.
“Our intention was to focus that feature on the younger students,” Perry said. “I don’t see, necessarily, our middle or high school students badging in and out, but I do see more parents wanting to know their little ones made it on and off the bus at the right stops.”
The ID feature is not a requirement of installing, and the district ordered 4,000 of the IDs software feature in it purchase agreement with Tyler Drive.
The funding for the program will be provided by the Safe School Levy. A levy that was passed by the state in 2019.
The district has not spent the money because of COVID, and the funds have been rolled over. About $250,000 is still available and the cost to install the program will be approximately $232,000.
Board member Vivian Votava noted that GPS is in the bus driving contract, and asked why this wasn’t provided by the busing company.
“It’s an enhancement to the system that is required in the contract,” board member Pete Kelzenberg responded. “So the contract has a GPS functionality. This (resolution) adds a lot more parent beneficial stuff to it.”
Stillwater district Interim Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt added the system provides peace of mind to district parents waiting for kids to return home.
“If you’ve ever seen a parent when a child does not come home off a bus, it is just such a panicked awful feeling,” Lansfeldt said. “With that student tracking that is such a nice safety feature to have too.”
