The Partnership Plan and the St. Croix Valley Foundation announce a new endowed fund, established by retired District 834 employee Nan Leekley, to support LGBTQ youth at Stillwater Area High School.
The Nan Leekley LGBTQ Youth Fund was established to support teen mental health, crisis intervention and suicide prevention for students of Stillwater Area High School who either identify as LBGTQ or have LGBTQ family members. In addition to mental health support, the Fund may also aid staff and/or parents with acceptance education, support social clubs such as Gay Straight Alliance and assist with housing and employment resources for at-risk teens.
In establishing the Endowed Fund with the St. Croix Valley Foundation and with the support of The Partnership Plan, Leekley hopes to positively impact young people at a difficult time of life for many of them.
“It’s my hope is that this endowed fund will help make Stillwater Area High School a place where all youth feel safe, heard, seen, and cared for. Stillwater could lead the way for other schools in the Valley - keeping at-risk teens from becoming mired in solitude and hopelessness,” Leekley said.
Donations to this Endowed Fund will be distributed according to the Fund’s intent by The Partnership Plan.
To learn more about The Nan Leekley LGBTQ Youth Fund or to donate in support of the Fund’s mission, visit https://www.scvfoundation.org/fund-support-nan-leekley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.