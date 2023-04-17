students get lunch

Students will be entitled to free school meals, starting in July, thanks to a new law passed by the Legislature.

 Photo provided by Hannah Davis of Forest Lake Times

Minnesota will join California, Colorado and Maine this summer in offering free breakfast and lunch to students at all public schools across the state.

The free school meal program is set to begin on Saturday, July 1, 2023, according to the Minnesota Department of Education. This program was finalized when Gov. Tim Walz signed the bipartisan free school meal bill into law on Friday, March 17.

