Minnesota will join California, Colorado and Maine this summer in offering free breakfast and lunch to students at all public schools across the state.
The free school meal program is set to begin on Saturday, July 1, 2023, according to the Minnesota Department of Education. This program was finalized when Gov. Tim Walz signed the bipartisan free school meal bill into law on Friday, March 17.
The new statewide program is budgeted to cost just under $200 million annually in the first two years, but it is projected to increase slightly above $200 million for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, according to a note published by the state’s education finance committee in late January.
The 2022-2023 school year is the first time since the summer of 2020, when COVID-19 relief funding allowed all students across the country to receive free meals, that students had to pay for their school meals again.
Families and students will not be required to eat free breakfast or lunch throughout the day, and parents can still pack lunches for their students. The nutritional value of the free meals will still adhere to the United States Department of Agriculture’s nutrition standards for meals given to students. The funding will not go toward “a la carte” items students can get from their cafeterias, rather it will solely focus on the portioned-out breakfast and lunch meals.
When the bill was brought forward to the Minnesota Legislature, representatives from Forest Lake, Scandia, Columbus and Wyoming mostly voted against this bill, except for Sen. Karin Housley (R-District 33), and Rep. Josiah Hill (D-District 33B).
“[The bill writers] made the case that hungry students can’t learn and don’t always speak up that they’re hungry,” Housley said.
There were three Senate Republicans who voted alongside Housley.
“When it comes to those issues for me, especially when it comes to kids or seniors [or] veterans, those topics I don’t think should be partisan,” Housley added.
Even though she supported the end result of the bill, she has some concerns about the future financial feasibility of the program, since the first two years will draw funds from the $17.8 billion surplus.
“I do have concerns going forward and how we pay for it, or placing another mandate on school districts, you know, ‘Here’s the money, but here’s what it has to go for,’” she explained, adding that the legislators didn’t hear any potential concerns or oppositions from the school board or superintendent associations on this matter.
Sens. Cal Bahr (R-District 31), Mark Koran (R-District 28), Michael Kreun (R-District 32), and Reps. Patti Anderson (R-District 33A), Peggy Scott (R-District 31B), Anne Neu Brindley (R-District 28B) and Nolan West (R-District 37B) voted against this bill when it was brought to the floor.
“I believed the legislation (HF 5) had plenty of potential that we could work with to craft into a prudent and effective bill, keeping in mind a comprehensive view of the needs of our students, the budget, and the most pressing issues that needed to be heard in the legislature’s work on education,” said Anderson, a member of the education finance committee.
She supported former teacher Rep. Peggy Bennett’s proposed amendment to the bill, that was ultimately denied, that would raise the income requirement to increase the number of families who could receive free or reduced-price school meals. She wanted students of families who cannot afford to pay for school meals to receive them, but not place the financial burden on the state when the funding could be better served elsewhere.
“This would have ensured that we provided school meals to those who needed it, while retaining plenty of funds to address issues like the drastic drop in our reading and math test scores to levels not seen since the early 1990s,” she added.
Bahr believes in ensuring students receive meals throughout their school day, but that there are already financial systems in place to support those who cannot afford it.
“That is why I see this legislation as well-intended, but a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” Bahr said.
Kreun echoed a similar thought at the Tuesday, March 14, Senate floor session that the systems to support low-income families should be reinforced to ensure their children receive free or reduced-price meals. However, he also acknowledged how this universal program will help all families’ financial struggles.
“There is a certain appeal to this bill. Our families do need relief; Inflation is cutting into their budgets… This would be one way to provide relief to our families,” Kreun said, but he voted no because he said relief will aid middle and upper class families more.
