Two directors were hired to help guide the Stillwater Area Public Schools district and lead the operations and finance offices.
Mark Drommerhausen was selected as the district’s new Director of Operations and John Thein was hired as the Director of Finance.
Drommerhausen has worked in the district for more than 20 years as a teacher and administrator, most recently as the principal of Brookview Elementary.
An interim principal will be hired to finish out the year at Brookview Elementary School.
During Drommerhausen’s tenure he also led Lily Lake and Andersen elementary schools. He spent two years working in the district office as a principal on special assignment overseeing the construction of Brookview Elementary and addition at Stillwater Area High School, according to the district’s website. He also helped lead two attendance boundary processes for the district. In his new role, Drommerhausen will oversee facilities and operations, transportation and nutrition services.
Thein is a retired superintendent and experienced school leader. He retired from the Roseville Area Public Schools in 2015 after serving nearly 30 years as deputy superintendent and superintendent. In recent years he’s filled several interim superintendent positions around the state. From March to July of this year, Thein served as Stillwater’s interim executive director of finance and operations. In his new role Thein will oversee the district’s finance and enrollment offices.
“Both John and Mark bring great experience and knowledge to these important positions,” said interim superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt,. “They know our community well and understand the many opportunities and challenges ahead of us. We’re excited to have them both join our team.”
