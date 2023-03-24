The school board heard a presentation on finance at the meeting on Tuesday, March 14, and Superintendent Mike Funk expressed some concern about how a bill might impact the district’s food service funds.
Marie Schrul, executive director of finance, gave a lesson in school finance at the meeting. She explained how academics and finance must come together to provide the best outcomes for students and achieve learning goals.
During any given year, the fiscal activities tend to deal with far more in the previous and upcoming years than the current year. There is a lot of reflecting on and processing the previous year’s finance, and there’s a lot of forecasting, planning, and adjusting for the upcoming year.
By October, a ceiling must be set on the maximum amount that the district can levy. It’s discussed in September, then approved in December. The certified levy is chosen for the following year; so, for example, the levy approved in December 2022 funds the following school year of 2023-24.
It’s done this way because all local governments hold a truth-in-taxation public hearing that follows the release of proposed tax notices in November and informs taxpayers.
The total adopted budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year was $147.3 million. This budget includes nearly $5 million in food services.
The food services fund may be impacted by a bill that was signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, March 17.
The bill is being referred to as the free meals or universal meals bill. It intends to give every student free meals — breakfast and lunch — at school, so that no child goes hungry. Hunger has been proven to negatively affect students’ grades and behavior.
The Stillwater public school district, ISD 834, is in nutrition joint agreements with multiple schools and districts. Some are charter and non-public schools in the Stillwater area, such as New Heights School and the Early Childhood Family Center in Stillwater and Pankalo Education Center in Lake Elmo, where ISD 834 provides breakfast, lunch, milk, and non-food items like utensils and napkins.
Similarly, the district is in a joint powers agreement with ISD 832-Mahtomedi. Stillwater-hired employees work on-site in Mahtomedi public schools to provide lunch.
Funk stated that this bill could, over the next two years, take $400 million out of the state’s general education budget.
This year is an unusual one, with a surplus of funds, so right now it only seems sensible to use that surplus to provide every child with food security. Funk expressed concern that in the next few years, that surplus will disappear.
In addition, it is unclear how the compensatory education funds will be affected, since the compensatory funds will no longer be tied to free and reduced lunches, and there doesn’t seem to be a way to increase those funds over time.
While students receiving free meals is undoubtedly beneficial in many ways, the long-term financial impact may not yet be fully understood.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.