Graduating American Indian students from the Stillwater, Mahtomedi, White Bear Lake, and North St. Paul/Maplewood/Oakdale school districts will be honored on May 6 at a community Wacipi, sponsored by Many Faces of the White Bear Lake Area. Wacipi, which in Dakota language means “they dance,” is more popularly known as a Powwow.
All in the community are invited to participate in this traditional cultural event that is a significant part of the rich heritage of our Native American neighbors. The event will be held at the Sunrise Park Middle School, 2399 Cedar Avenue, White Bear Lake, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the grand entry at 1 p.m. In addition to the ceremony honoring students, the day will include dancing and singing as well as several drum groups, food, and booths featuring various Native arts.
The Wacipi is made possible by a grant to Many Faces from the MN Humanities Center with money from the Arts and Culture Heritage Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008. Additional funding has been provided by the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation, local Rotary clubs, churches, educational foundations and other community organizations.
Many Faces was founded in 2018 with a goal of strengthening community by providing opportunities to listen, learn, reflect and engage in conversations and actions that promote equity, diversity and inclusion. Today, membership in Many Faces consists of 30 community groups: eight municipalities and civic organizations, eight faith organizations, 10 nonprofit organizations and four educational institutions.
