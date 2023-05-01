Graduating American Indian students from the Stillwater, Mahtomedi, White Bear Lake, and North St. Paul/Maplewood/Oakdale school districts will be honored on May 6 at a community Wacipi, sponsored by Many Faces of the White Bear Lake Area. Wacipi, which in Dakota language means “they dance,” is more popularly known as a Powwow.

All in the community are invited to participate in this traditional cultural event that is a significant part of the rich heritage of our Native American neighbors. The event will be held at the Sunrise Park Middle School, 2399 Cedar Avenue, White Bear Lake, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the grand entry at 1 p.m. In addition to the ceremony honoring students, the day will include dancing and singing as well as several drum groups, food, and booths featuring various Native arts.

