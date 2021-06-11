The County Attorney’s office sponsored an online raffle where students could signed a Pledge to Graduate from high school. The winners could win either a tablet or an iPad. This is the ninth year the County Attorney’s Office has sponsored this event.
Washington County District Attorney Pete Orput presented the prizes to the winners.
Math and Science Academy in Woodbury student Bria Peng was the winner of the tablet, which was presented by the Washington County Attorney’s Office.
Stillwater Area High School student Yuliana Martinez won the iPad.
Orput said ensuring that student graduate high school is a way to keep them from becoming inmates as adults.
“We know that if we don’t educate our children, we will end up incarcerating them down the road,” Orput stated. “(About) 71% of our inmates in Minnesota have dropped out of high school. If we can make a difference in just one student’s life and convince them to graduate from high school, our efforts will be worth it.”
Chesterton Academy of the St. Croix Valley student wins scholarship
Oral Surgery Center doctors Steven Rodenburg, Luke MacMenamin, Regan Brown, Gregory Burns and Christopher Shearen awarded a $1,000 Academic Scholarship to Chesterton Academy of the St. Croix Valley student Leo Loomis. The surgical center provides a full scope of oral maxillofacial surgery including: tooth removal, dental implants, orthognathic surgery and treatment of oral pathology. The Oral Surgery Center has offices in Woodbury, Cottage Grove, Stillwater, Hudson, and New Richmond.
