Women standing in queue to vote, part of Stillwater Public Library’s John Runk Collection. “Fourth from the left is Georgina Simonson, proprietor of a grocery store at 406 E. Poplar St. Her presence and the style of the clothes suggest a date of approximately 1915,” notes local historian Don Empson.
Libraries in North America have traditionally been places where women can shine. Stillwater’s free public library is a result of a women-led effort to pass a library referendum in 1897 before women could vote in national elections. In fact, a special decision was made so that women, who had worked so tirelessly to establish a library but couldn’t hold elective office at that time, were allowed to serve on the library’s board of trustees.
Although women in Minnesota were not granted the national right to vote until 1919, they were able to vote in Minnesota school board elections beginning in 1875. This historical photo of women standing in queue to vote is part of Stillwater Public Library’s John Runk Collection. “The voting booth was on the northeast corner of N. First Street and E. Elm Street on Prison Hill. The woman fourth from the left is Georgina Simonson, proprietor of a grocery store at 406 E. Poplar St. Her presence and the style of the clothes suggest a date of approximately 1915,” notes local historian Don Empson.
Learn more about the past and present of local, national and international women during Women’s History Month. Celebrate at the library with book lists and displays highlighting women’s contributions to history, science, the arts, commerce, politics, human rights and more.
Upcoming Events:
Exploring the Arts with Audrey Hepburn Films: Monday, March 20, 6 p.m.
Who is the most beautiful woman alive? In the middle of the 20th century, a lot of people would have answered: Audrey Hepburn. And, of course, she was also one of the biggest stars of classic Hollywood. In this talk, we will consider both her acting career, which comprises a number of films still very much worth watching, and her biography, which was shaped in large part by a harrowing childhood in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands. Registration required.
Connect Through Books: Monday, March 20, 7 p.m.
Join us on the third Monday of each month to connect online and share what you’re reading, whatever you’re reading! Registration required. An email will be sent after registration with the Zoom meeting details.
Baby & Toddler Storytime: Tuesday, March 21, 10:30 a.m.
Join Puppy Pete and Miss Kim for this interactive storytime designed especially for our youngest learners. Activities include books, songs, puppets, fingerplays and body movement. No registration required.
Building with Bricks: Tuesday, March 21, 4 p.m.
Come create with the library’s collection of LEGO bricks! For kids ages six to 12 years old. Bring your imagination but leave your personal bricks at home for safekeeping. No registration required.
Preschool Storytime: Wednesday, March 22, 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m. No registration required.
Learn to Cross-Stitch for Teens: Wednesday, March 22, 6 p.m.
Learn a new fun and therapeutic craft this spring break: cross-stitching! Each participant will receive all of the materials to get started and can choose from four different patterns: a Kawaii apple, a strawberry, a rainbow heart or a red Mario mushroom. Ages 11-18 and all skill levels are welcome. Resources for continuing this craft will also be provided. Registration required.
Wildlife Show: Thursday, March 23, 10:30 a.m.
The whole family is invited to experience this one-of-a-kind program that introduces attendees to animals they’ve probably never seen before. The show will last about 45 minutes and include a detailed natural history discussion about each of the five animals. Registration not required.
Tech Help: Friday, March 24, 2 p.m.
Sign up for an hour-long session to work individually with a technology assistant at Stillwater Public Library. Registration required.
