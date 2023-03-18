Historical women standing in line

Women standing in queue to vote, part of Stillwater Public Library’s John Runk Collection. “Fourth from the left is Georgina Simonson, proprietor of a grocery store at 406 E. Poplar St. Her presence and the style of the clothes suggest a date of approximately 1915,” notes local historian Don Empson.

 Photo provided by Mark Troendle

Women’s History Month:

Libraries in North America have traditionally been places where women can shine. Stillwater’s free public library is a result of a women-led effort to pass a library referendum in 1897 before women could vote in national elections. In fact, a special decision was made so that women, who had worked so tirelessly to establish a library but couldn’t hold elective office at that time, were allowed to serve on the library’s board of trustees.

Load comments