There are many researched and documented benefits for people of all ages in learning a new language. Beyond making traveling easier, there’s building your confidence, increasing your connection with other cultures, and advancing your career. Lead with Languages, a language advocacy group, identifies feeding your brain as one of the top ten reasons for learning a new language. It turns out, your brain benefits on multiple levels by learning a language, including increased concentration, better memory, enhanced creativity and decreased mental aging and cognitive decline.
Learning a new language can be easier than you think using free resources from the library. Besides books, there are DVDs, CDs and free online programs.
Rated as a top language-learning software by several independent organizations, Transparent Language leads you through interactive self-paced lessons online. Choose from over 100 languages to learn.
Well-known and effective audio-based language learning resources can be downloaded from MELSA: Twin Cities Metro eLibrary. Pimsleur Language Systems has been used by government workers, journalists, aid organizations and business executives since 1963 to learn languages in appropriate accents. Mango Languages helps you learn by emphasizing realistic conversations. And Living Language uses techniques developed for overseas-bound personnel and diplomats starting in 1946.
Romance Book Club: Tuesday, March 14, 6 p.m. (Online)
Join us on Zoom for a book club of all things romance! This book club meets online on the second Tuesday every month. March’s theme is Sports Romance to celebrate March Madness. Registration is required.
Preschool Storytime: Wednesday, March 15, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m. No registration is required.
Mystery Book Club: Wednesday, March 15, 6 p.m.
The Mystery Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month for about an hour, and everyone is welcome (no registration required). Each month we select a theme, and the members read a book that falls within that theme. Each member then discusses their book and gives the book a star rating out of five. This month’s theme is Psychological Thrillers. No registration is required.
Petite Concert with MacPhail Center for Music: Thursday, March 16, 10:30 a.m.
Petite Concerts presents experiential musical events designed for young listeners. From newborns to preschoolers, our concerts are informal and interactive. Join us for a fun-filled musical experience and discover our instruments! Children and adults will listen to and respond to classical music together. Ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Space is limited and registration is required.
Contact:
Stillwater Public Library is open on Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338 or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information.
Quote of the Week:
“Culture shapes the language, language shapes the culture. When you absorb another language, it reshapes your mental atmosphere.”
—Abhijit Naskar, “Amantes Assemble: 100 Sonnets of Servant Sultans”
Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
