Learn a New Language

There are many researched and documented benefits for people of all ages in learning a new language. Beyond making traveling easier, there’s building your confidence, increasing your connection with other cultures, and advancing your career. Lead with Languages, a language advocacy group, identifies feeding your brain as one of the top ten reasons for learning a new language. It turns out, your brain benefits on multiple levels by learning a language, including increased concentration, better memory, enhanced creativity and decreased mental aging and cognitive decline.

