TaikoArts Midwest is coming to Stillwater Public Library for a movement-infused, heart-pounding, dynamic group drumming performance you won’t want to miss. North American Taiko is a modern and evolving interpretation of traditional Japanese percussion that incorporates ancient drumming patterns, modern art forms such as Jazz, and energetic athletic choreography.
The program on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., will be a combination of performance, lecture and interactive activities. Audience members will learn the history and cultural context of taiko drumming in Japan and the United States. They will also learn about taiko drums, how they are made, a general vocabulary for the art form, and kuchishoka: how we say and teach rhythms.
This free, all-ages event is funded through Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Registration isn’t required – just show up and enjoy.
Join Puppy Pete and Miss Kim for this interactive story time designed especially for our youngest learners. No registration is required.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m. No registration is required.
Library Card Design Contest: Entries due on Tuesday, Feb. 28
Calling artists ages 18 and under! Your design could be featured on a new library card! We’re looking for local youth ages 18 and under to design a new library card showing why the library matters. The contest is open to Stillwater, Bayport, and Washington County Library cardholders ages 18 and under. Submit your paper or digital creation by Tuesday, Feb. 28. Download a template and learn more at stillwaterlibrary.org/library-card-contest.
Quote of the Week:
“But that drummer – the one who could make his drum sound like water dropping into a bucket or like the footfalls of a giant or like rain scattering on a roof – he was the one to watch. He was the one who could make you forget yourself.”
-Maggie Stiefvater, “Ballad: A Gathering of Faerie”
