If you’re planning a staycation for spring break this year and looking for some free fun, stop into the library. There are events planned for the whole family during the week of March 19.

For the youngest learners, story times are sure to both educate and entertain. Baby and Toddler Storytime is on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m., and Preschool Storytime is on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m.

