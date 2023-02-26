If you’re planning a staycation for spring break this year and looking for some free fun, stop into the library. There are events planned for the whole family during the week of March 19.
For the youngest learners, story times are sure to both educate and entertain. Baby and Toddler Storytime is on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m., and Preschool Storytime is on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m.
While on break, students can come in and create with us. Register now to attend Clay Boxes with Silly Millies on Monday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m., where attendees ages 6-12 will create mini works of art using polymer clay and a special twisting technique. For our future engineers, drop in on Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Building with Bricks to design creations using the library’s Lego brick collection. Tweens and teens (ages 11-18) can learn the fun and therapeutic craft of cross-stitching on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. (registration required).
The whole family is invited to a Wildlife Show on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and there are always activities during open hours. Besides books, there are toys like Duplos, a doll house, and magnetic tiles as well as a scavenger hunt in the children’s area. The Discovery Center has fun learning activities and a wind tunnel where children can play with aerodynamics. Or, arrange to meet with friends and create a puppet show at the large puppet theater.
Adults aren’t left out of the spring break fun! On Monday, March 20 at 6:00 p.m., adults can explore the arts by learning about Audrey Hepburn films and her compelling life story (registration required). Connect Through Books, a virtual book club, is also on Monday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m. Registration is required to get the Zoom meeting link.
Check our website at stillwaterlibrary.org, stop in, or call 651-275-4338 for more information and to register for events. Registration opens 4 weeks ahead of events.
Upcoming Events:
Connect Through Books: Monday, Feb. 27, 7:00 p.m.
We invite you to join us on the third Monday of each month to connect online and share what you’re reading – whatever you’re reading! Registration is required. An email will be sent after registration with the Zoom meeting details.
Preschool Music & Movement: Wednesday, March 1, 10:30 & 11:30 a.m.
Make music with us! Join Teacher Sarah from Music Together in the Valley as she helps children explore music and movement. No registration is required. This program will start at 10:30 a.m. and repeat at 11:30 a.m.
Library Card Design Contest: Entries due on Tuesday, Feb. 28
Calling artists ages 18 and under! Your design could be featured on a new library card! We’re looking for local youth ages 18 and under to design a new library card showing why the library matters. The contest is open to Stillwater, Bayport, and Washington County Library cardholders ages 18 and under. Submit your paper or digital creation by Tuesday, Feb. 28. Download a template and learn more at stillwaterlibrary.org/library-card-contest.
Winter Reads: Book Reviews Due on Tuesday, Feb. 28
Read or listen to any book and submit your short book reviews online or in person through Tuesday, Feb. 28 to be entered into a drawing for book bundles and gift cards.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote of the Week:
“A trip to the library is like coming home and going on an adventure at the same time.”
