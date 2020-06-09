District employees are showing their support for Stillwater Area High School Superintendent Denise Pontrelli through signed letters to the school board. Pontrelli and the district have had a tense relationship for the last two years. In July 2019, the board voted 5-2 to negotiate a separation agreement with Pontrelli — who said in a statement that she was not interested in a separation. Pontrelli has been the superintendent of Stillwater Area school since 2015 and has one year left on her contract.
During the May 20 monthly meeting of the district’s teachers union — the St. Croix Education Association — a letter in support of Pontrelli was presented to the union’s executive board. The letter was approved in a 32-2 vote. The letter was then shared with the union’s 550 members through email by union president Dr. Josiah Hill. At the time of the May 28 school board meeting, 80 percent of the union had co-signed the letter that was shared with the board during the meeting’s open forum.
“Superintendent Pontrelli has the trust and respect of our SCEA leadership and its members,” the letters stated. “She walks alongside our teachers union. She partners with district leadership, staff, and our community and continues to provide much needed stability during these uncertain times.”
“As we are all aware, there will be an upcoming bond and levy request in November 2021. We believe Denise Pontrelli is the leader needed to guide our district and community into the future. We invite you to join us in the support of Superintendent Pontrelli and her leadership Team in these efforts.”
Following the letter from the teacher’s union, the district’s principals also shared a letter of support from its bargaining group.
“We could not be more proud to with our district leaders as the have been nothing short of excellent,” the letter stated.
All members of the principals’ group signed the letter.
Technology purchase
The school board voted unanimously to approved the purchase of 1,400 Chromebook computers to replace aging technology throughout the district. The district currently uses approximately 3,000 Chromebooks, and many are set to expire in the district’ three-year capital plan in July 2021. These computers are used to maintain state testing guidelines and to meet the needs of students. The total cost for the purchase of 1,400 computers is $399,700, is paid for from the district’s budgeted technology reserve and is evaluated as an annual cost.
Demographic study
The board commissioned demographer hazel Reinhardt to complete a new demographic study for the next 10 years as housing growth and population shifts affect school enrollment. According to the study, enrollment is projected to grow by 55 to 180 students in the next five years, and predicts by 2029-30 enrollment in the district will grow from the current 8,380 students to a range of 8,881 to 9,153 students.
Reinhardt told the board that growth in the district could be affect by COVID-19 and its impact of the economy, an aging population and house development.
Bus terminal appraisal
The school board vote unanimously to hire Kevin Meeks of the Minneapolis-based firm CBRE, Inc. to appraisal the value of the district’s bus terminal located on Hudson Boulevard in Lake Elmo. Meeks will be paid a $3,000 fee.
Contact Alicia Lebens at alicia.lebens@ecm-inc.com
