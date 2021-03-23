Atticus Family Law, S. C., is giving two scholarships to students seeking college degrees in fields that assist people in their family law transitions.
These $1000 scholarships are for those who enter fields such as therapy, financial planning, real estate, banking, social work, and other professions needed by those who go through family law transitions.
College students and those who will be attending college in Fall 2021 are eligible to apply.
The applications are available at www.atticusfamilylaw.com/scholarship.
Submissions should be sent to info@atticusfmailylaw.com by May 1.
