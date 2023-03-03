And then there was one. The Stillwater School Board whittled a field of six applicants to one Feb. 28 when it selected Chris Lauer to fill the seat vacated by Eva Lee, who resigned in January after accepting a job opportunity that would not allow her to fulfill her new role.

During the public forum at the beginning of the meeting, when speakers not on the school board can give their three-minute input, two community members voiced their support for school board candidate Jessica L. Johnson. It wasn’t until the end of the meeting that Lauer was chosen to fill the open seat on the school board, at least until a special election in November.

