And then there was one. The Stillwater School Board whittled a field of six applicants to one Feb. 28 when it selected Chris Lauer to fill the seat vacated by Eva Lee, who resigned in January after accepting a job opportunity that would not allow her to fulfill her new role.
During the public forum at the beginning of the meeting, when speakers not on the school board can give their three-minute input, two community members voiced their support for school board candidate Jessica L. Johnson. It wasn’t until the end of the meeting that Lauer was chosen to fill the open seat on the school board, at least until a special election in November.
The first speaker seeking to influence the board’s decision regarding its selection, Mike McCarthy, stated that policy 606 “restricted the community reaction to objectionable school materials until after they had been approved, purchased and placed in the hands of our children.”
However, the policy itself states that during selection of materials, “Such procedures and guidelines shall provide opportunity for input and consideration of the views of students, parents, and other interested members of the school district community.” The policy also has procedures for reviewing challenged materials which also include feedback and input from parents and guardians.
McCarthy continued on to say that open governing is good and closed or “secret” governing is bad, even though the policy at no point states that the school board may close a meeting during which materials are chosen and discussed. In fact, in the “Procedures for Selection/Use/Retention” of materials, the policy states that if instructional resources are controversial, that material may be introduced to the classroom after parental notification, and “Parents or guardians shall have the opportunity to review the material and arrange for alternative instruction.”
McCarthy went on to state that “Presently, six of your seven board seats are identified as progressive people based on your campaigns,” and that “there is a non-progressive perspective in our community, and we don’t feel listened to.” He also stated that “12,000 voters have asked for Jessica Johnson to be their voice on the board.”
A second speaker, identified as David A. also spoke in favor of Johnson for many of the same reasons mentioned by McCarthy, stating “she’s got a lot of support in the community from a different perspective.” He noted that Stillwater is widely regarded as a great school district, but since “seven members on the board have kind of a noted progressive viewpoint,” the district’s high quality is at risk.
Despite these speakers, the school board voted in Lauer to fill the board vacancy until the election in November when the public will vote. All candidates who interviewed were encouraged to run in the election.
The school board’s election during the meeting consisted of a paper ballot. Each candidate ranked their top three choices, giving three points to their number one choice, two points to their second choice, and one point to their third. The candidate with the most votes was awarded with the position and will be sworn in on April 11.
Every school board member voted for the same three candidates: Chris Lauer, Bethany Cox, and Christopher Kunze. Lauer, with 15 points, was the top choice for four of the six members. Cox, with 13 points, was the second choice for three members and top choice for two others. Kunze, with 8 points, was the third choice for four members and second choice for the other two.
In November, a special election will be held for the public to vote in their own top choice for the school board.
