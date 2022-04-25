Malinda Lansfeldt, who has served as the Stillwater Area Public Schools superintendent for the past two years, will be moving into a new role as principal of Brookview Elementary School in Woodbury, the district posted on its website.
The Stillwater Area Public Schools Board selected Michael Funk as the district’s Lansfeldt’s replacement for superintendent. Funk is currently the superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools. Funk’s three-year contract was approved by the board on a 6-1 vote during a special meeting on April 19. Tina Riehle was the sole dissenter for approving his contract, but she had voted in favor of offering him the job.
The school board started searching for a superintendent at the beginning of this year. Lansfeldt’s contract will expire July 1. Lansfeldt was appointed to an interim position after the board signed a separation agreement with SAPS superintendent Denise Pontrelli in July 2020.
In a December 2020 meeting, on a split 4-3 vote, the board agreed to enter into contract negotiations to extend Lansfeldt’s contract by three years, but the interim superintendent declined that offer, and said she was interested in a one-year contract extension. That prior board offered Lansfeldt the contract while new members had been elected, but several members were still serving before the new board members were sworn in to serve. Of the four board members who voted in favor of entering into negotiations for a 3-year contract, Riehle is the only member still serving.
In addition to district-level positions, Lansfeldt has been the principal of five SAPS district elementary schools including Lily Lake, Andersen, Withrow, Marine and Afton-Lakeland. Lansfeldt was serving as the principal of Afton-Lakeland when she was named interim superintendent.
In other school news, the district is seeking Stillwater Middle School leadership/
Hiring is underway for both a principal and an assistant principal to lead Stillwater Middle School beginning in the fall.
