The Stillwater Area School District received support from the Lake Elmo planning commission for its plans to remedy the on-going issues with its bus terminal project.
In a 6-1 vote April 13, the planning commission agreed with the Stillwater Area School District to allow for an amendment to its conditional use permit (CUP) that would allow the district to build a septic system at its bus terminal, located at 11530 Hudson Blvd. N. in Lake Elmo. Currently, the property has a septic system that is too small for its current use and is unable to connect to the city’s public utilities.
In November 2019, the district applied for an amendment to their CUP to extend the date by which the facility had to be connected to water and sewer until December 31, 2020.
The bus terminal is part of the Four Corners 1st Addition plat that was approved by the city council in 2018. A condition of the plat approval was that the developer — not the school district or the city — was to construct sanitary sewer and water facilities which would have brought service to the district’s property. The developer was to complete these improvements no later than Oct. 31, 2019. As of the April 13 meeting, construction has not yet commenced. The district has made all of the improvements on the property that were required by the CUP conditions with the exception of connecting the property to sanitary sewer and water services.
On January 21, the city council voted to deny the requested CUP amendment and directed staff to begin the revocation process for the CUP. On March 12, 2020, the school district made the application for the amendment to the CUP. The council will consider the CUP amendment application at its meeting on May 5.
The city council will also hold a public hearing on the potential revocation of the current CUP for this property at its meeting on April 21.
The school district has filed a lawsuit in Washington County district court March 31 under its purchase agreement from the developer, EN Properties, LLC and E& E Properties, LLC, and is specifically seeking injunctive relief to require the developer to furnish water and sewer to the property.
Since the Lake Elmo city council voted to deny the CUP amendment, the school board has taken some steps to learn more about the district’s busing and the issues with the bus terminal project. During the March 19 school board meeting, the board hired attorney Pamela Harris and the audit firm KDV Bergan to complete an investigation with the goal to find out what happened with the project, why it happened and what solutions exist to solve some of the problems. The board place a employee on paid administrative leave. The board did not name the employee, but did hire an temporary replacement for Kristen Hoheisel, executive director of finance and operation, during the April 16 board meeting. The board has also hire a consultant to review the bid process for the district’s transportation process prior to approving its four-year busing contract this spring.
During the April 13 planning commission meeting, city staff suggests that the planning commission recommend to the city council that it deny the CUP amendment request, noting that the proposed permanent septic system is inadequate and will not serve the proposed use for the property; that the developer of Four Corners 1st Addition has had well over a one year to construct the sanitary sewer and water facilities that are needed for the bus facility and has not started the project; and that the properties that are within a portion of the city that is required by the city’s comprehensive plan to connect to public utilities.
Despite the planning commission’s approval, the city council could go against the recommendation. In January, the council had received a recommendation from the commission to allow for the CUP amendment. The council voted unanimously to not approve the district’s amendment.
Currently, the district is in violation of its existing CUP because it states that city sewer and water shall be connected to the site prior to the commencement of formal operations. The district is now using the property for its busing operation.
If the city council revokes the CUP following the public hearing, the school district would no longer be able to operate its bus terminal on the property.
