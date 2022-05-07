Our area’s school teachers and staff have suffered through a very difficult year. The pandemic and related issues have placed extraordinary burdens on these folks. They constantly have to adapt to changing situations: remote learning, in person masked teaching, helping children deal with mental health crises.
The Stillwater Area Community Foundation joined with Independent School District 834, the Greater Stillwater Chamber and other local partners in recognizing this amazing work during National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 1-7). Students and parents from throughout the Stillwater area have already sent in over 150 personal statements thanking these Classroom Heroes. Here is a small sample:
Mrs. Connors:
When we play football, you make us be safe from fighting and arguing. Thanks for being awesome!
Gage, Rutherford Elementary
Mrs. Warm
You are so kind and caring. I’m glad you’re my gym teacher. I will miss you in middle school.
Natalie, Lily Lake Elementary
Mrs. Wallace
I love that I got you for 3d grade. You are the best! I like that you make us do exercise to calm us down when we start to talk.
Karlie, Afton Lakeland Elementary
Mr. Patrick
You help me and Sam be better at math. You’re nice and always have a smile on your face.
Joe, Afton Lakeland Elementary
Ms. Fuchetto
Thank you for letting me read your books and messaging my mom when I forgot my shoes. You are the best teacher ever!
Laney, Stone Bridge Elementary
Mrs. Eck
You have been amazing the last two years! You have helped me with all the drama I have been in.
Leah, Afton Lakeland Elementary
Mr. Quick
You believed in my ability to get things done and done well. I appreciate you so much for your never-ending support and knowledge. And for helping me get into UWRF!
Faye, St Croix Valley ALC
Editor’s note: This was not a contest, the sample selections and photos were picked at random to give a wide sampling of praise for the St. Croix Valley’s educators The Gazette will publish all the submitted thank you notes alongside the online version of this article.
