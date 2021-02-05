Several hundred Independent School District 834 staff have signed up for a vaccination appointment through the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program, and many received their first dose of vaccine.
The state has made vaccinating educators a priority and plans to continue rolling vaccine out to school district staff as it becomes available.
