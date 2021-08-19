The Independent School Board 834 of directors is seeking to appoint a board member to fill a vacant position. The vacancy was created when Liz Weisberg resigned on July 22.
The school board will be accepting applications starting at noon Aug. 13.
Applications can be found on the district’s website, https://www.stillwaterschools.org/, and will be accepted until 3 p.m. Aug. 18.
The board will hold a special Aug. 19 meeting to interview all eligible individuals who submitted complete applications, and in the resolution it calls for the board to recommend an appointment at the board’s next regular meeting on Aug. 26.
Board Chairwoman Bev Petrie noted it was a rapid turnaround.
“I realize that this is a very quick process because we’re accepting applications beginning tomorrow, but we just don’t have a lot of time, and we would really like to get someone on the board.” Petrie said during a meeting on Aug. 12. “Which, realistically, is probably not going to happen before the end of September.”
The board approved filling the vacancy on a unanimous 6-0 vote at its latest meeting on Aug. 12.
The board also approved a special election that will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to find a permanent replacement who will fill out Weisberg’s remaining term that lasts until Jan. 22, 2023.
Potential candidates have until 5 p.m. Aug. 25 to file for the election with the office of the school district clerk. There is a $2 filing fee.
Following the special election in November, whoever wins will take their seat on the board immediately after the election is certified, adding to the tight time frame.
“So this person who will fill the spot temporarily will probably only serve for October,” Petrie said.
The five candidates are Christopher Kunze, Donald Hovland, Hal DeLaRosby Peter Kelzenberg and Philip St. Ores
Appointment Timeline
Aug. 13: Post applications on website
Aug. 14-18: Accept applications
Aug. 19: Special meeting to conduct interviews and possibly vote for appointee
Aug. 26: Appoint successor by resolution at regular board meeting
Sept. 25: 30 day period for petition
Oct. 7: Seat successor and administer Oath of Office at regular board meeting.
One Year Seat
A special election for one 1-year seat will be held Nov. 2 to fill the position due to board member Liz Weisberg’s resignation.
Affidavits of candidacy for the special election to fill the board vacancy began on Aug. 11, and will close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.
Affidavits of candidacy will be available and can be filed during office hours (8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Friday) in the District Office. Affidavits of candidacy must be filed at the District Office no later than 5 p.m. on August 25 along with a $2 filing fee or a petition with at least 500 signatures of eligible voters in place of the filing fee.
Contact Joan Hurley at hurleyj@stillwaterschools.org or at 651-351-8455 to schedule a time to file your affidavit for candidacy.
Persons who file a candidacy for School Board have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 to request that their name be removed from the ballot; after Aug. 27, the names of all remaining candidates will be included on the ballot.
Affidavits of candidacy will be posted on the district’s website, in order of filing, as they become available at https://www.stillwaterschools.org/our-district/school-board#fs-panel-26451.
