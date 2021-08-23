John Perry, Stillwater Area Public Schools District's Director of Learning, Technology and Design Systems, during the board’s meeting on Aug. 13, explained to the board why the district should pass a tech levy.
He said a dedicated tech fund would give the district an opportunity to modernize classrooms.
“The basic what that we’re talking about is the essentials of technology needs in the classroom for a contemporary education,” Perry said. “I want to be clear about that. This isn’t a technology levy so we can start the Stillwater rocketry program; this is what do we need in a classroom in 2021 to provide an adequate education to students.”
The district has not passed a tech levy in its history, and if voter approved it will provide $4.7 million to the district per year. When talking to teachers and students in the district, there are basic necessities regarding tech.
“Students and teachers need devices,” Perry said. “A lot of learning happens online. It happens through online platforms.”
There are also collaborative projects that happen online as well.
“Whether that’s through writing or research or otherwise,” Perry said. “That device for every teacher and student is really core.”
Stillwater needs to upgrade its classrooms.
“Our classrooms across the district are very dated when it comes to technology,” Perry said.
At any new classrooms — or even remodeled classrooms — which many districts have done through bond measures, there is an interactive learning board at the front of the classroom with audio reinforcement.
“So again I’m just talking about the basics, there’s a screen and there’s sound,” Perry said. “But what that looks like in 2021 is not what that looks like in many of our classrooms across the district.”
The average age of a project for Stillwater Area Public Schools is 8-10 years old. Classrooms still have to have lights off to see projections.
“The difference is striking, but the technology we’re talking about is really essential,” Perry said.
Online security
In order to increase the level of technology it will take more staffing. With more tech, there is also a need for more security.
“It’s not just network security … it’s how are we protecting student data?” Perry said. “How are we protecting against crypto wares and phishing exploits? Schools and (other) government organizations are constantly under attack by hackers.”
The reason hackers are targeting government agencies is because not enough has been invested into security.
Insurance companies are starting to add requirements that organizations are investing money into tech security.
What happens if the tech levy passes? The district would receive the money starting in the 2022/23 schools year and the money would create a district infrastructure to provide reliable access.
“Regular access means that I have consistent access to the device or to the learning resource,” “Perry said.
When a student or teacher uses a device in the classroom or at home, that device will work.
“So it’s very basic, but what we know about education and the complexities of what teachers deal with is if we resource them with technology that’s not regular and reliable, it goes on a shelf, or it goes in a closet,” Perry said.
Having a dedicated tech fund Tech support staff will help to ensure that all devices work reliably so they don’t end up collecting dust.
“It opens up anywhere, anytime learning,” Perry said.
If a student is home sick they can access learning through the online platforms.
“The idea isn’t to replace traditional learning methods with the technology, but to supplement it with something that’s very helpful for the organization and connection to those learning sources,” Perry said. “So our students aren’t ever disconnected from our classmates …”
The bare minimum
Running tech in Stillwater has been balancing it to just meet the minimum requirements.
There are mandatory minimums, if the levy doesn’t pass, the district would continue to maintain those essentials.
“We always strive to maintain a minimum of just enough Chromebooks so you can test one grade level at a time,” Perry said. “That’s barely enough devices to get through testing during the 3-4 week testing window.”
At the secondary that’s not ideal because students are not all at the same grade levels and cycling through different classes.
“We end up funding technology in fits and spurts and it makes it difficult to grow as a district,” Perry said. “We won’t ever get to the level of our peers in education until we establish a technology fund that guarantees what the reliability is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.