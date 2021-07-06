Youth Advantage is offering an Ice Cream Dreams promotion is running throughout the summer, offering a $20 buy one, get one free punch card to several St. Croix Valley’s ice cream shops. All proceeds from the promotion will benefit Youth Advantage, an organization supporting the arts, educational-enrichment and athletics of students from families in need in Stillwater Area Public Schools, along with access to tutoring and mentoring opportunities.
Leo’s, Selma’s, Mabel’s, Gloria’s to go, MN Nice Cream and Nita Mae’s Scoop are participating in the program
This program runs Mondays through Thursdays through September 2021 (excluding holidays) and is good for one use at each shop.
The $20 BOGO punch card (cash or check only) is available for purchase at the participating ice cream shops or at Stillwater Cub Foods’ customer service counter.
Full details of the program, along with the ice cream shops’ locations can be found at youthadvantage.org/icecreamdreams.
