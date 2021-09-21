Don Hovland has unofficially withdrawn from the Independent School District 834 Board of Directors race. He is facing a challenge from Pete Kelzenberg.
“I have decided to withdraw from the board election,” Don Hovland wrote in a short email sent on Sept. 21. “I think my service connected-hearing loss would not serve me well and it was a very difficult decision, but everyone I have talked to think it was the right decision.”
The pair originally filed to fill a vacant seat caused by the early resignation of Liz Weisberg. The school board appointed Chris Kunze as an interim board member.
The winner for the school board race on the November ballot will be seated immediately after the election results are certified.
Hovland’s name will still appear on the November ballot. The Gazette has reached via email asking him for clarification on that issue.
In a phone interview with the Gazette, Kelzenberg said instead of preparing for the election, he will spend his time instead preparing how to be a board member.
“It just changes my to-do list,” Kelzenberg said.
Kelzenberg only had kind words for his opponent.
“I have not met Don, but I respect that he wanted to run and had reason to drop out,” Kelzenberg said. “I do wish him well.”
The Gazette is cancelling a Valley Access Interview scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 with both candidates.
