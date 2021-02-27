Evan Erickson, a homeschooled junior from Lake Elmo, placed first in the Suburban East Division of the Minnesota High School Math League for the second year and finished fifth in the state, having missed only one question this season.
The Suburban East Division includes schools from White Bear Lake to Cottage Grove. There are approximately 170 schools in the League and more than 3,000 students participate.
Erickson will be competing at the State Tournament for the third year on March 15. He is a member of the All-State team and will be competing with them at the Harvard/MIT Math Tournament and at the Carnegie Mellon Informatics and Mathematics Competition in March. Evan appreciates the importance of sharing his talent and love of math and is in his second year as assistant coach to Tom Sebo of the Stillwater Middle School Math Team. He spent several years as a volunteer in the Gifted and Talented Program at Lincoln Elementary School in White Bear Lake.
Last summer, Evan and Minkai Li (a Woodbury High School junior and an All-State team member) organized and ran a free online math camp for 90 middle school students. They recruited other all-state team members as teaching assistants. They plan to hold the camp again in 2021. The camp’s website is https://minkaili64.wixsite.com/mnmoc.
