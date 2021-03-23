First grade teacher Robyn Hassani was named a semifinalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
She is among 25 educators across the state who advanced in the awards program. Hassani teaches 100% online learners at Andersen and Lake Elmo elementary schools this year.
