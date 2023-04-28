Nile Kriesel received his Stillwater High School diploma in ceremony at the April 25 school board meeting, decades after he ended up just one credit shy in 1958. Superintendent Mike Funk presented him with his diploma after announcing Kriesel's long list of life achievements.
From left to right: Melvin "Buzz" Kriesel, Mike Funk, Nile Kriesel, Gary Kriesel, Lowell Thompson
Photo by Carissa Keister
Most graduates and community members agree that Stillwater is a great school district. Many parents want their children to be Stillwater students. Stillwater schools prepare students so they can lead a successful life, whether they graduate or not, as one man, Nile Kriesel, attested at the April 25 school board meeting.
In 1958, Kriesel was one credit short of meeting the requirements to graduate from Stillwater Area High School. Enter Lowell Thompson, a good friend who recognized that, after all Kriesel has done for his community, deserved his diploma.
At 82 years old, Kriesel stood before the school board in his pony-red gown and graduation cap, complete with a tassel.
After high school, Kriesel went on to the Navy and served for six years. He then went to University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting with a minor in sociology.
Superintendent Mike Funk added, “He’s taken a total of 60 college courses since high school.”
He also took the GED test and earned his GED diploma. He also got a certificate of secondary school equivalence from SAHS in 1969.
While Kriesel stated, “I was not a very good high school student, I have to admit that,” he was invited to the honors program at UWRF and, upon graduation, was encouraged by the dean of the graduate School of Business UW-Madison to pursue a graduate degree in business administration.
For 23 and a half years, he worked for the City of Stillwater. Holding two positions as city administrator and finance officer, “He was the face of city hall here in Stillwater for 23 years,” Thompson stated.
He was elected as Washington County commissioner, a position which his younger brother, Gary Kriesel, now holds.
With this laundry list of achievements, Funk stated, “This is an example for all of our students, who may fall a little short initially, who can go on and make a difference in the world.”
“So, here we are, approximately 55 years later— 65 years later,” Funk stated. “You have met the requirements of this school district, based upon your life achievements, and therefore I’d like to give you this diploma for the class of 1958.”
“He’s a Pony forever,” Thompson stated, while noting Kriesel’s loyalty to and appreciation of the Stillwater community. “And now, he can wear the red.”
“Having graduated from River Falls 50 years ago, for some reason, having this [diploma] in my hand, I now feel like the straw man from the ‘Wizard of Oz.’ I finally got a brain,” Kriesel said.
“You go through life, you develop friendships, but along comes a friend like Lowell Thompson, and you can’t get any luckier.”
Kriesel went on to describe what a great school system Stillwater has, that it prepared him for all his achievements. “It gave us the opportunity to live a fruitful life, a fulfilled life. It just doesn’t get any better than that.”
“If you go to the old high school, which burned down my senior year, at the entrance to the veterans’ memorial, you’ll see six paver blocks: my brother Buzz, brother Gary, myself, his [Buzz’s] two sons and my son are all military veterans, very proud of that,” Kriesel added.
Kriesel’s older brother, Melvin “Buzz” Kriesel, was named as a distinguished alumni of SAHS in 2022.
Kriesel’s achievement was yet another sign of how dedicated the district and students are to getting a diploma, no matter how long it takes.
As graduation approaches, the school board took a look at recent graduation rates and the continued success of students in gaining a diploma.
The class of 2022 graduation rates in Stillwater were up from 2021 at 96.23% (class of 2021 had a 94.9% rate).
The ALC, or St. Croix Valley Area Learning Center, graduation rates were higher as well. The four-year graduation rate, which was 42% in 2021, was 47.7% in 2022. More importantly, Funk pointed out, the five-year and seven-year graduation rates are at 70.9% and 85.7%, respectively. While the state of Minnesota only considers the four-year graduation rates, the longer-term graduation rates of the ALC better reflect its success, Funk said. Since the purpose of the ALC is alternative education for students who have different challenges and need a little more time, the graduation rates of longer spans are just as important.
“I just want to highlight for the board and the public,” Funk said, “that our kids do keep on working past four years in the ALC, and the vast majority of them are successful.”
