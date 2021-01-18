Elementary school students enrolled in the Stillwater Area Public Schools district “On the Dial” program will be returning to in person learning starting in late January.
Students in kindergarten through second grade will be returning to school for in-person learning Jan. 27; Students in grades third through fifth will return to the classroom Feb. 10.
As part of a slow roll-in plan, students will return to school four days per week and continue to learn from home on “C” days throughout the month of February, according to the district’s website. A full five day per week schedule will begin in March.
The SAPS board of directors voted in favor of the change 6-1 at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
SAPS Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt told the board that Gov. Tim Walz advised districts they could start bringing back elementary students to in-person learning on Jan. 18. The district’s end of the second quarter is Jan. 22, and the later start date will make for a smooth transition.
“That allows our teachers — that have done a lot of preparation — to finish off that quarter,” Lansfeldt said.
Board member Liz Weisberg was the sole no vote. She said the district was moving too fast for returning to in-person instruction.
“We’re so close to getting a vaccine that can be widely distributed, yesterday was the highest (federal) death toll yet for coronavirus,” she said. “Basically we’re throwing the plan we started the year with in the trash. Hybrid was supposed to be a bridge to in-person and we’re skipping that entirely for elementary school.”
The district started the school year with all students learning in a hybrid model, alternating in-person instruction on different days for students enrolled in the district’s “On the Dial” program. On the Dial means that the school board can change the district’s leaning model as COVID-19 numbers fluctuate. Secondary education students are remaining in the “On the Dial” model the district began the school year in.
Safety strategies
In addition to standard safety measures implemented since the start of the pandemic, the district will also offer free on-site COVID-19 testing every other week, Lansfeldt said.
“This is provided as a screening measure to help detect asymptomatic cases, and we anticipate this voluntary testing opportunity will help minimize the spread within our schools,” the superintendent said.
Another way the district will prevent the spread of COVID is to maintain student cohorts as much as possible.
“It is much easier to do that at the elementary level than at the secondary level,” Lansfeldt said. “They usually have one main teacher; they’re not rotating in the halls in between multiple classes — and they just listen better to those adults trying to enforce those physical distancing requirements.”
Following the governor’s mandate all staff members are strongly recommended to wear a mask and face shield, but not required. When interacting closer than six feet staff will be behind a clear glass barrier.
School buses will be running at or near capacity, which means some students may be paired up 2 or 3 to a seat. Windows on buses will be cracked to help with air flow, so students should bundle up on cold days.
Whenever possible, 3 feet of physical distancing will be maintained between students.
Teachers and staff will maintain 6 feet of physical distancing with one another and with students.
Families are allowed to enroll in 100% learning at any time.
Middle and high school students will remain in distance learning.
Learning online and in-persons was difficult because it created a heavy workload for staff who were having to work nights and weekends to compensate.
“We would really like to avoid the hybrid learning model as much as possible,” Lansfeldt said. “The hybrid learning model is meant to be a bridge between the distance and the in-person learning, and we learned a lot from it this past fall. It served its purpose quite well, but we know it’s difficult for teachers.”
In other business
The meeting was the first board meeting held in 2021.
Matt Onken, Katie Hockert and Annie Porbeni were sworn in via Zoom to the Independent School District 834 Board of Directors on Jan. 7.
Bev Petrie and Allison Sherman were sworn in to the board in November the week after the election.
Petrie was selected as board chair. Sherman was selected as vice chair.
Porbeni was selected as board clerk. Onken was selected as board treasurer.
A new district website launched this week.
“I’ve seen some previews, it’s going to be a lot more user friendly,” Lansfeldt said.
