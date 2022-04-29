The Stillwater Area Public Schools Board selected Michael Funk as the district’s replacement for superintendent. Funk is leaving his role as superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools.
Funk’s three-year contract was approved by the board on a 6-1 vote during a special meeting on April 19 with a starting salary of $210,000, according to copies of his contract obtained through public records requests filed by the Gazette.
Tina Riehle was the sole dissenter as she voted against approving his contract, but had voted in favor of offering him the job at a prior meeting. At the board’s meeting on April 19, board members discussed only the merits of hiring Funk, and did not talk about the contract terms.
Following his starting salary, Funk will receive two scheduled raises. He will make $218,000 for the 2023 school year and then earn $225,000 for the 2024-25 school year.
In addition to salary, Funk will receive $9,000 for moving expenses. The district will also match up $8,000 from payroll deductions to Funk’s 403(b). In addition to the match, Funk will also receive an additional $5,200 (on top of his base salary) in an additional tax sheltered contribution.
The school board started searching for a superintendent at the beginning of this year. Interim Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt’s contract expires July 1.
Lansfeldt was appointed to an interim position after the board signed a separation agreement with SAPS superintendent Denise Pontrelli in July 2020 for $300,000.
In a December 2020 meeting, on a split 4-3 vote, the board agreed to enter into contract negotiations to extend Lansfeldt’s contract by three years, but the interim superintendent declined that offer, and said she was interested in a one-year contract extension instead. The board approved the one-year contract extension.
That prior board offered Lansfeldt the contract while new members had been elected, but several members were still serving before new board members were sworn in.
Of the four board members who voted in favor of entering into negotiations for a 3-year contract, Riehle is the only member still serving
In Lansfeldt’s one-year contract, signed in late 2020, she agreed to a $175,000 annual salary.
According to the last 3-year contract signed by the board in 2017, Superintendent Denise Pontrelli received a salary of $180,000 in her first year and then a 2% annual increase to $183,600 in the 2016-2017 school year and $187,272 in the 2017-2018 school year.
In Pontrelli’s contract includes a 1.5% salary increase annually with a salary $190,081 in the 2018-2019 school year; $192,932 in the 2019-2020 school year; and $195,826 in the 2020-2021 school year.
The contract offered to Pontrelli is similar to a three-year contract offered to Corey Lunn in 2011.
However, Lunn’s contract included provisions that the school district would pay for Lunn to relocate (valued at $32,000), and no relocation costs were included in Pontrelli’s contract.
Funk was offered $9,000 in his contract for moving expenses.
