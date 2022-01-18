Beer glasses clinked together as guests piled into Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter for dinner. Server Jean Grizwald grabbed food from the kitchen and brought it to table two with a smile on her face.
She placed the food down, passed out silverware, and told the guests to enjoy their freshly made meal.
Open since 1966, Gasthaus has served classic German food to families in the community. Owner Kim Quade, who has run the restaurant for 37 years, has resigned and sold the restaurant. Many of the staff retired as well or looked for a new place to work. Officially closed on Dec. 19, the staff put their best foot forward on their last days at the restaurant.
“I’ve thought about it for a few years with being in business for 37 years it can be very stressful very long hours, like many jobs, of course,” Quade explained.
It was a challenge for Quade to find the right person for the job. She wanted to find some who had the dedication to carry on the business’s traditions and legacy.
The new owner must be taught the ins and outs of the restaurant, everything from how the food is prepared to how to feed the goats. Though it was hard to let go, Quade was ready to pass it on to the right person.
Quade explained that her biggest goal and challenge was a successful transition of ownership. She was willing to do whatever it took to make the new owner successful.
Every year, Gasthaus hosted Octoberfest and Christkindlmarkt for regular customers and families in the area. Along with that, they hosted special dinners throughout the years to celebrate certain events or people.
One of the biggest traditions was having no TVs in the restaurant. This allowed guests to create special memories with family and friends over a nice meal.
Quade explained how there are no “TVs in the building or the bar,” allowing “people to talk to each other” without the distraction of a TV.
Since the recent announcement about the closing of the restaurant on the Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter Facebook page, many community members have expressed their sorrow. However, they were happy for the Quade family as they moved on to a new chapter in their life. In response to the closing, members made reservations at the restaurant to eat there before it closed. This made the restaurant busier than ever before.
Outdoor maintenance manager Dan Quade explained how the restaurant “goes back a long way with a lot of families” and how “people have wanted to come out one last time under this ownership and make some more memories” before the new owner took over.
As the staff counted down the days until closing, many took time to reflect on their time spent there. Grizwald, who has worked there for 24 years, retired when the restaurant closed.
Though she missed the numerous friends she made while she worked there, she was ready to move on. In retirement, she planned to visit her family and take vacations with her friends.
“I will miss seeing people, waiting on tables, having fun with my customers, and I will miss my co-workers. Especially Kim, the owner, and Dan,” Grizwald said.
In the end, Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter created many wonderful memories for not only the owner, staff, and patrons, but the community as well.
“I’m so grateful that I’m able to do this for 37 years and the outpouring of support from the community,” Quade concluded.
