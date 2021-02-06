Naturalist Jeremiah Walters with the St. Croix River Association will lead a Cross Country skiing event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday Feb. 13.

Swap boots for cross-country skis and glide across the sparkling snow of William O’Brien State Park. The features a variety of habitats including oak savanna, prairies, and wetlands, in addition to great views of the St. Croix River.

The cross country ski event is open to beginners, families, and anyone who wants to get out to enjoy nature in the brisk February weather. This is a Bring-your-own-skis event, and a State Park Pass vehicle permit and Great Minnesota Ski Pass will be required to enter and ski inside the park. COVID-19 safety protocols also will be followed.

To learn more about the event and register, visit the St. Croix River Association at https://www.stcroixriverassociation.org/event/family-fun-xc-ski.

