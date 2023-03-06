In a four-hour school board meeting, the board approved the legislative platform, heard a proposal for solar panels on schools, evaluated the Spanish immersion program, approved the three-year Achievement and Integration Plan and presented Ben Straka with an “Educator of the Year” award.
•The legislative platform materials contained some flashy but troubling statistics. Priority one on the platform asks to stabilize education funding. The document states, “We have a $1,263 per student gap this year because the state’s general education funding formula has not kept pace with inflation since 1992 - that equates to $11.2 million in lost revenue this year alone for our district,” according to district materials at the meeting.
The platform also points out that “Federal COVID support ends in 2024. The district is losing $1.7 million for social/emotional and mental health supports that have been used to pay for social workers, school psychologists and behavior support staff.” In addition, “We’re losing $1.3 million in federal COVID funds for academic support (i.e. intervention teachers, student engagement specialists, BARR coordination, tutoring, etc.).”
Transportation needs were discussed. As it’s written on the platform, “For fiscal year 2023, the district’s transportation revenue will cover just $2.4 million (or 23%) of the total transportation costs of $10.5 million.”
Priority number two on the legislative platform is “Empower local decision-making,” and asks legislators to “Resist new, statewide unfunded mandates.”
Since the legislative platform was approved, it will now be sent to district legislative representatives.
•Minneapolis-based solar energy developer iDEAL Energies shared with the board their proposal to place solar panels on the rooftops of Stillwater Area High School and Brookview Elementary. The company has worked on over 150 projects with other schools to introduce solar energy both to the school structure and the curriculum.
The solar panels would directly provide for the energy needs of the school and would allow for excess energy to be sold back to the grid.
SAHS and Brookview were chosen because they have newer rooftops. The newer the roof, the less likely it will need replacing before the solar panels, which have a 40-year life expectancy.
According to the iDEAL Energies representatives, there is no up-front cost for the district. “The district’s only financial obligation is to pay iDEAL Energies for the 20-year term during which the schools will realize a ~29% discount and ~20 % discount on its current electrical expense for 20 years for the high school and Brookview respectively.” After year 20, the schools would get free energy.
Not only would the solar panels benefit the schools in energy production and lowered costs, but also in curriculum. While iDEAL continues to operate and maintain the solar arrays, they also introduce curriculum to teach students about solar energy, electrical engineering, construction, and other careers involved with solar and renewable energy.
The school board will decide whether to approve the proposal at the next meeting on March 28.
•The Spanish immersion program at Lake Elmo Elementary, Amigos Unidos, has been ongoing for five years and officials associated with it presented their evaluation to the board. In general, Amigos Unidos is reaching its goals in academic success, bilingualism, biculturalism and biliteracy.
However, while students within the program are outperforming both the district and state as a whole, there is concern that it may be increasing the racial inequity and education gap. Hispanic and Latino students in the program are not seeing as big an improvement in test scores as the rest of the participating students, which may lead to more racial inequity and a larger education gap, according to program officials.
The program will continue into sixth-grade for the students currently enrolled.
The school board will hear more evaluation reports for other programs in the coming months. No decisions will be made until all evaluations have been heard. Following these reports, the board will have to assess the budget and priorities for students.
•The Achievement and Integration plan for the next three years in many ways echoes the previous three-year plan with some language changes. Of the four goals set out in the previous plan, three were met while one remained in progress: “reduce the number of course failures for Hispanic or Latino and Black students by 2% annually.” Discussion Feb. 28 seemed to point to the opposite being true: the racial inequity and education gap may be widening.
•At the start of the meeting, Straka, who teaches astronomy and biology at Stillwater Area High School and serves as an assistant track and field coach, was recognized as a Claes Nobel Educator of the Year. Only 10 teachers across the nation were given this honor by the National Society of High School Scholars. His wife, three kids, and the student who nominated him were in attendance with him.
Speaking of his children, Straka joked, “They’re the ones who help me practice patience and being a great teacher.”
The student who nominated him gave a short explanation of why she nominated him, ending with “he really pushed me to be the best student I could be, and I just really appreciate all that you do as an educator and as a friend.”
•The student report included the results of a student-teacher basketball game, which students won 39-36, and “the first annual student-staff dodgeball game,” which the students also won.
•Later, during the superintendent report, Dr. Mike Funk explained that February was school board recognition month in the state of Minnesota, so he went around the table giving each school board member a certificate, shaking their hands and thanking them for their service. He stated, “You deal with two things near and dear to people’s hearts: their children and their tax dollars.” He went on to recognize that last week was school bus driver appreciation, and he publicly thanked all the bus drivers.
