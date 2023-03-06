In a four-hour school board meeting, the board approved the legislative platform, heard a proposal for solar panels on schools, evaluated the Spanish immersion program, approved the three-year Achievement and Integration Plan and presented Ben Straka with an “Educator of the Year” award.

•The legislative platform materials contained some flashy but troubling statistics. Priority one on the platform asks to stabilize education funding. The document states, “We have a $1,263 per student gap this year because the state’s general education funding formula has not kept pace with inflation since 1992 - that equates to $11.2 million in lost revenue this year alone for our district,” according to district materials at the meeting.

