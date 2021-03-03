The three Stillwater Area Public School teachers nominated for 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year are Alicia Farmer, algebra teacher at Oak-Land Middle School. Robyn Hassani , first grade and 100% online teacher at Andersen and Lake Elmo elementary schools and Hannah Reyes, a Spanish immersion teacher at Lake Elmo Elementary
They are among 75 educators who were chosen across the state. Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade instructors and Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers from both public and private schools, according to the Stillwater Area Public Schools District website.
Farmer has been teaching for 16 years and this is her first year at Oak-Land Middle School.
Hassani has been teaching for 15 years. For the past three years she’s been at Andersen Elementary where she helped to establish the Green Room - a safe place for students to go when they are feeling anxious or struggling to manage their behaviors.
Reyes is a 12-year veteran teacher in her third year at Lake Elmo’s Dual Language Spanish Immersion program: Amigos Unidos.
The winner will be selected by a panel of leaders in education, business, government, nonprofit, and philanthropy.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year winner is scheduled to be announced May 2.
