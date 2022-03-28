SAPS Director of Teaching and Learning Caleb Drexler Booth, and assistant superintendent Jennifer Cherry updated the Stillwater Area Public Schools board during its meeting Thursday, March 17, about the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds used for pandemic relief.
“These funds are allocated to our school district from the federal government to the state and then to us,” Cherry said. “There are a variety of different grants available. To access these funds we’ve had to submit our plans.”
The original plans were presented to the board in the fall of 2021.
“Today, we’re providing an update,” Cherry said. “Some of these funds need to be used within this fiscal year and some of these funds carry on into 2024.”
The total amount discussed from ESSER was just over $4.9 million. The total spent for the 2021-22 school year is just less $2.8 million. Leaving $2.1 for future budgets.
That money could be spent on a BARR Coordinator, behavior support paraprofessional, English language learner teacher, a mental health coordinator, other mental health supports, student engagement specialists and tutoring services.
The district must submit a budget plan to the state for approval for ESSER funding.
“There’s specific requirements for the uses of each of those funds,” Drexler Booth said. “Some of them are very specific and targeted. Others have a bit more general use to them.”
The district received about $500,000 in ESSER funding for a COVID-19 testing program.
“With this we have paid for the salary and benefits of our health office staff,” Drexler Booth said.
It also paid for personal protective equipment and test kits as well for staff and students.
The district budget $875,418 for general support.
“We can use this funding stream for our online learning program or for additional technology pieces,” Drexler Booth said. “We’ve used them for some instructional supplies and materials.”
The district added some security at the high school for before and after school programs.
“Substitutes is built into here as well,” Drexler Booth said. “We have hired a few permanent subs, but also recognized that our sub needs have increased because of the COVID quarantine procedures.”
Board member Annie Porbeni asked if these are one-time funds.
Cherry responded yes.
“That’s why we have been very cautious in adding any additional staff knowing that we will not be able to sustain these into the future,” Cherry said.
Porbeni asked if that means the district will stop its testing program when the money runs out.
“We do have quite a bit of test kits still available,” Cherry said. “We can also receive additional test kits from the state if necessary.”
