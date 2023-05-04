In two presentations led by Carissa Keister, chief of staff, at the April 25 school board meeting, a slew of information regarding the needs and desires for the district and ways to address them were offered. First was the needed expansion of facilities to accommodate the explosive growth in the district, and second was desired daily experiences of students, families and staff.
Facility planning update:
There were recent discussions held at Andersen and Lake Elmo elementary schools in which community input was heard.
Three of the top priorities right now are to provide the best educational environment possible, address and prepare for future growth, and respond to needs and desires in a fiscally responsible manner.
Some current plans involve replacing Lake Elmo and Andersen elementary schools, remodel Oak-Land Middle School to accommodate additional students (because the elementary schools that feed into it are many of those experiencing substantial growth in enrollment), improve safety and security district-wide, and construct an Early Childhood Center in the Lake Elmo/Woodbury area.
Andersen is the smallest building in the district, near capacity, and has no room to expand.
The Minnesota Department of Education guidelines identify an elementary school site is to be 10-15 usable acres plus one acre for each 100 students enrolled.
With a 375-student capacity, to align with MDE guidelines, Andersen should be 14-19 acres. Andersen is a 1.4-acre site - about 10% the suggested size.
Lake Elmo Elementary is at 95% capacity. With a 675-student capacity, they should have 17-22 acres to align with MDE guidelines, but they only have 12.8 acres. While not as small as Andersen, Lake Elmo Elementary still faces a lot of the same problems as Andersen. To meet the growth needs, the district would like to make a 1,000-student capacity school, especially because Lake Elmo hosts the Amigos Unidos Dual-Language Spanish Immersion program, which draws in higher enrollment numbers.
When replacing the schools, keeping them in Bayport and Lake Elmo is one of the top priorities, in addition to having much larger sites with a higher student capacity.
Board Member Annie Porbeni also added that the buildings play a role in how students learn. Schools built 100 years ago were based on a different model of teaching: teachers stood at the front of a classroom and lectured, and there wasn’t a need for differing room styles.
Today, a lecturing teacher is not nearly as common, because that kind of ‘one size fits all’ style of teaching is not as effective as offering more structures of classrooms for different styles of learning. There is a demand for green spaces, areas to learn and study outside in nature, furniture that is comfortable to use for long periods of time, more space for smaller groups to break into.
To see the full facilities planning update slides that were discussed at the meeting, go to https://tinyurl.com/33rddxad. More information can also be found at stillwaterschools.org/growth.
Operational planning:
The idea behind this report is to change the strategic planning that was discussed with the budget guidelines. Operational planning could replace the strategic plan that is used in budget guidelines because operational plans get looked at and updated more often than the strategic plan.
Some surveys from students, staff and the community at large have been processed so the district can better understand the daily desired experience of those the district serves.
The survey responses can be found on the school board website, attached to the April 25 agenda: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Documents/WebViewer/2592?file=1b9de7a6-17e8-4f55-81c8-b6d442ea694e.
To meet some of the desired experiences of students, staff and families, four strategic directions would be implemented.
Strategic Direction A: Ensure the learning process is adaptable to meet individual student needs.
Strategic Direction B: Foster a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for all staff and students.
Strategic Direction C: Utilize systems and align resources in an efficient manner to support learning.
Strategic Direction D: Develop strong partnerships with the communities we serve.
This presentation was just an update report, so the next steps include defining and finalizing the plan, then identifying objectives and measuring progress.
