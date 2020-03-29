During the March 19 meeting, the Stillwater Area School board authorized an investigation into the district’s new bus terminal located in Lake Elmo.
“Over the past three months, a mountain of information has come to light related to the bus terminal project on Hudson Road in Lake Elmo,” said board chair Sarah Stivland. “Right now, we have more questions than answers, and so it is very appropriate and necessary for us to hire a trusted outside resource to conduct an investigation of this project.”
Currently, the district’s bus terminal is not connect to city water or sewer and is not in compliance with its conditional use permit (CUP.) The Lake Elmo city council voted Jan. 21 to deny a request by the district for an amendment to its conditional use permit to allow the district to operate its bus service from the building.
The bus terminal is part of the Four Corners 1st Addition plat that was approved by the city council in 2018. A condition of the plat approval was that the developer — who is not the school district — was to construct sanitary sewer and water facilities which would have brought sanitary sewer and water service to the district’s property. The developer was to complete these improvements no later than Oct. 31, 2019. As of the Jan. 21 meeting, construction has not yet commenced.
Stivland said the goal of the investigation is to find out what happened, why it happened and what solutions exist to solve some of the problems. She then made a motion to hire Pamela Harris and the audit firm KDV Bergan to complete this investigation.
In the public meeting packet, the agenda said “A copy of the documentation was provided to board members,” and listed a recommended motion.
“I am unsure of what is the scope, the parameters, the cost, the timeline — I have those questions,” Burns said. “I wonder why don’t we procede like we typically do as a board where we seek specific bids from a vendor.”
Burns said that a firm could then provide the board with the costs and a timeline for the investigation to be completed.
“We would know that information before we approve it,” Burns said. “It’s how we selected the auditor tonight, it’s how we selected the paving contractor tonight.”
Burns said that instead of approving the investigation, they board could define the scope of the work and then obtain the specific costs from a few vendors.
“I don’t believe we are required to go out for RFP {request for proposal] for service such as this,” Stivland said. “It’s something we can do if we want.”
Board member Liz Weisberg was in favor of the investigation.
“I think during the investigation, each board member would be interviewed and the scope of the investigation would be determined,” said Weisberg. “Right now, there are so many questions on how we got to this point, I think the community is also demanding this at this time.”
“I’m not saying we don’t want to do an investigation,” Burns said.
“Why would we want to put it off,” Weisberg said.
“What I do what to do is when we vote to approve this, we know the board parameters instead of just ‘the bus garage project,’” Burns said. “We know that there are several different entities that were involved.”
One issue Burns said he had was with the proposed attorney to complete the investigation. Stivland told the board that attorney Pamela Harris was suggested by the district’s legal counsel, Maggie Wallner at firm Kennedy and Graven. As part of the investigation, both attorneys for the city of Lake Elmo and the school district will be interviewed, and both are represented by Kennedy and Graven. Harris was also a partner with Wallner during their careers in the early 2000s, Burns said.
While Harris is qualified to complete the investigation, Burns said, he believed there should not be the perception of a possible conflict of interest. Burns, an attorney, said that he looked up other possible attorneys online prior to the board meeting and sought out a few hourly rates for the board to consider.
Stivland said that she had the hourly rates for Harris and the audit firm, but did not bring them with her. She told the board that they seemed fair.
The board voted 4-3 — with Burns, board member Jennifer Pelletier and Board member Shelley Pearson dissenting — to approve the hire of Pamela Harris and KDV Bergan to begin an investigation into the bus terminal project.
