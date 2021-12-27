• Reece Koehler, of Stillwater, was named to the Spring 2021 semester Dean’s List at Seton Hall University.

• Madalyn Hanson of Lake Elmo was named to the Fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at the University of Sioux Falls.

• Shawn Flinn, of Stillwater, was named to the 2021 Fall quarter Dean’s List at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

• Anna Duerr, of Lake Elmo, was named to 2021 Spring semester Dean’s List at Colgate University in New York state.

Load comments