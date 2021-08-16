• David Benert, of Stillwater, was named to the Viterbo University spring semester dean’s list.
• Connor Jacoby, was named to the dean’s list at Dunwoody College of Technology for the spring Semester.
• Two St. Croix Valley students were named to the Dean’s List at Union College in upstate New York of the spring 2021 semester:
• Several St. Croix Valley students were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Cross for the 2021 spring semester.
• Lake Elmo: Lexi Feyen, Joe Miller and Jordan Schwingler.
• Lakeland: Maddie Stoffel
• Stillwater: Erin Bugbee, Will Gleason, Lexi Litchy, Lauren Milker, Britta Nelson, Graham Netten, Caley Reichstadt and Emma Weber.
• Several St. Croix Valley students were named to Minnesota State Mankato spring dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
• Afton: Molly Sarafolean, Kayla Thalhuber and Taylor Wandschneider
• Lake Elmo: Dillon Bergmann, Emma Bigwood, Spencer Connolly, Abbie Jones, Carter McGraw, Christopher McMahon and Samuel Nubern.
• Stillwater: Sage Banchy, Nicole Casby, Maggie Falkowski, Emilie Greene, Mitch Gutknecht, Emmah Mardaus, Joshua Phelps, Joshua Piechowski, Paige Speedling and Jackson Uner.
• Several St. Croix Valley Students were named to University of Minnesota Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester:
• Afton: Emma Anderson, Devyn Johnson, Anna Novalany, Isabella Olson, Jack Porupsky, Kathryn Raddatz and Khongpheng Vang.
• Bayport: Catherine Clements and Anna Koenning
• Lake Elmo: Abygail Andebrhan, Shelby Anderson, Chad Bardwell, Abigail Begin, Anh Doan, Josiah Fick, Thomas Fitzgerald, Alexandra Gast, Leah Gunderson, Thomas Haggard, Junior, Isabella Hanggi, Timothy Johnson, Joshua Lorenson, Peyton Nelson, Jordyn Obey, Katherine Pelletier, Jack Ryan, Rachel Schulz, Jenna Schwingler, Chloe Squires, Jakob Steblay, Caleb Strom, Maxwell Timmons and Jordan Wallace
• Lakeland: Kaylyn Anderson and Julia Kobilka
• Lakeland Shores: Emily Zhi
• Marine on St. Croix: Emma Bourne
• Oak Park Heights: Lauren Boychuk
• Stillwater: Meade Acers, Ruby Ales, Ethan Anderson, Kirsten Anderson, Audrey Behm, Freshman, Nicole Berglund, Morgan Berkness, Roman Bick, Anna Blondin, Carol Boules, Jesse Brown, Sophie Browning, Elizabeth Campbell, Lucia Carlson, Senior, Devin Cates, Makenna Christiansen, Miriam Constantine, Claire Dicks, Amy Eckberg, Lauren Elliott, Madison Elliott, Sofia Fix, Diana Flores Castillo anNicholas Gag
• Stillwater: Chase Glaser, Christian Golish, Peter Grace, Catherine Halley, Olivia Hanson, Noah Harbinson, Bethany Hiltbrand, Kathryn Hohenstein, Britta Hornback, Morgan Huenink, Adam Humpal, Thomas Johnson, Connor Kilkelly, William Klein, Sarah Kollodge, Mira LaNasa, Madison Lather, Courtney Lillemoen, Anna Lindeberg, Gabrielle Lombard, Isabelle Lombardi, Mason Michalski, Noah Ness, Olivia Olson, Matthew Oswald, Sage Parker, Austin Potter, Eleanor Rice, Calvin Robinson, Theodor Robinson, Mallory Roeske,
• Rachel Roth, Evan Sand, Emily Scherber, Mackenzie Scholl, Lucas Schumacher,
• Joshua Shafer, Jillian Slater, Matthew Sovereign, Eric Stack, Madeleine Stankiewicz,
• Jonathon Steveken, Henry Still, Freshman, Connor Stoker, Hannah Stoker,
• Anne Sullivan, Martin Torzewski, Jacob Votava, James Wagner, Alexander Waisley, Avery Weber, Maya Yokanovich and Chloe Zurn
• Several St. Croix Valley students were named to University of Minnesota Duluth spring dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester:
• Afton: Benjamin Gjerde and Grace Kehl
• Bayport: Justin Siegfried
• Lake Elmo: Grace Anderson, Megan Axberg, Drake Best, Madeline Best, Molly Burgwald, Abbey Christensen, Hannah Farmer, Charles Hazelroth, Ben Mason, Jack Straka, Megan Ulrich and Carson Whitman.
• Lakeland: Jack Runge
• Marine on Saint Croix: Emma Kromer
• Oak Park Heights: Taylor M Flaherty
• Stillwater: Nicholas Canterbury, Donovan Doffing, Heather Drake, Grace Foss, Natalie Gella, Ryann Hanson, Jade Hipp, Christopher Jackson, Adam Kannas, Thiago Augusto Kono Bobelhak, Matthew Lamers, Hayley McCormick Sarah Mctaggart, Eric Mens, Cameron Mesto, Mckenzie Nelson, Wyatt Patzner, Jane Sorenson Benjamin Valerius, Sydney Wertish and Madison Zoller
